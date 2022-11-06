Opinion

For Newcastle United this is the big win, for this…

This is it for Newcastle United today, a massive match.

Southampton away, a win would guarantee staying in the top four.

Whilst if a Newcastle United victory is combined with Tottenham failing to beat Liverpool this afternoon, Eddie Howe’s team move top three.

I say a massive match on Sunday but…then they are all massive games for NUFC now.

That is the difference when you get up towards the top, losing points will almost inevitably see you swiftly slipping out of those elite places in the Premier League table.

This is how the table currently looks on Sunday morning ahead of today’s matches:

Then these are the fixtures this afternoon:

Chelsea v Arsenal (12pm)

Aston Villa v Man U (2pm)

Southampton v Newcastle United (2pm)

West Ham v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Liverpool (4.30pm)

So amongst the various scenarios by 6.30pm tonight, you could have:

Newcastle third in the table on 27 points, only four points behind Arsenal and five adrift of Man City.

Newcastle down to fifth on 24 points, Man Utd fourth on 26 points and Chelsea sixth on 24 points, Liverpool eighth on 19 points (all three with a game in hand on NUFC).

Newcastle fourth on 27 points, with Man Utd four points behind, Chelsea six points behind and Liverpool eleven points adrift.

Of course, so long as Newcastle United win this afternoon it will be a great weekend regardless (as always!). However especially great because and NUFC win would happen alongside at least two of our ‘rivals’ dropping points, with those Chelsea / Arsenal and Tottenham / Liverpool match ups. Plus we could have the massive added bonus of Man U dropping points at Villa Park in Unai Emery’s debut match.

I say every weekend / round of matches is just as important BUT I do think that these games today have an added significance.

A win today and I think Eddie Howe and his players would be all but assured of spending the World Cup break in the top four, a massive psychological boost. Another massive game next weekend of course against Chelsea but just by beating Southampton it should, in my opinion, see United guaranteed in that top four throughout the rest of November and right up to Boxing Day when it all kicks off again. A win today and considering the NUFC goal difference, only Man U of the teams below us could realistically overtake United this month, which would need Newcastle losing to Chelsea and Ten Hag’s side winning two tough away games at Villa and Fulham.

The stats of course are tremendous since Eddie Howe worked his magic and…it hasn’t just been a small sample of matches to consider. Yes, October has been exceptional, with 16 points from a possible 18, BUT this upward trend has been relentless right through this calendar year.

As we all know, as well as top four form so far this season, it was top three form in the final 19 matches of the 2021/22 season for NUFC.

The stats really stacking up…

Only four of the last 33 PL matches have seen Newcastle concede more than one goal (13 clean sheets as well in that 33 game run).

In the last 31 Premier League games, Newcastle have won 18 and lost only six.

Eddie Howe’s team have lost only one of their last 15 PL matches.

For Newcastle United, the message simply is, more of the same please.

When I look back with Newcastle United and think of fine margins, I often look at the 2011/12 season and wonder what might have been…

As we all know, it was the only really (relatively) accidentally successful season we had whilst Mike Ashley was involved.

So many factors coming together and somehow Newcastle United ended up fifth.

However…

This is how the points totals looked from third to sixth at the end of that 2011/12 Premier League season:

70 Arsenal

69 Tottenham

65 Newcastle United

64 Chelsea

That season was a little different, Tottenham only getting Europa League instead of Champions League, despite finishing fourth. Chelsea won the Champions League and qualified that wayfor the group stage as defending champions. This meant that Tottenham were in the Europa League group (along with Newcastle United), as only four clubs from the Premier League (or any country’s league) could play in the Champions League.

So basically, Newcastle United would have needed six points more that season to get Champions League football ahead of Arsenal, rather than five points to be above Spurs (both of those clubs had better goal differences than NUFC).

However, when I mentioned fine margins above.

After winning six games in a row to put themselves into a fantastic position, Newcastle United actually lost three and won only one of their last four PL matches in 2011/12.

That’s right, if NUFC had won two of the three games they lost (Wigan away, Man City home, Everton away), Pardew’s team would have ended up third in the table and playing Champions League football in the 2012/13 campaign. How would that have changed the course of history…? Well if I’m honest, I would say hardly at all. I think Mike Ashley would have just done the same as he did do, which is refuse to allow a penny of net spend in summer 2012 to tray and build on a top three / top five finish.

Moving back to the present day and of course a very different scenario.

If Newcastle United did have a similar breakthrough season and finish top five / top three / top whatever this season, the club’s owners will throw everything at it, to try and use the opportunity to build quickly.

Hopefully this will be the case in January as well, I think especially if Newcastle United can successfully navigate these next two games against Southampton and Chelsea. Then every chance we will be seeing one or two more ambitious signings in January 2023.

For Newcastle United there is everything to play for.

