News

Five (FIVE) Newcastle United players make the ‘Who Scored’ Premier League team of the month

An interesting eleven make up this Premier League Team Of The Month for October 2022.

The third month of the new season now ended, with the action last weekend.

The Newcastle United players eventually overwhelming and hammering Aston Villa.

The visitors to St James’ Park lucky to get away with a 4-0 final scoreline, as it could / should have been seven or eight, with NUFC dominating the second half, hitting bar and post as well as creating numerous other chances.

That latest victory completed an outstanding month for Eddie Howe and his team, 16 points from a possible 18 and 16 goals scored with only three conceded.

Now five (FIVE!!!) Newcastle United players have featured in this Whoscored Premier League team of the month for October 2022.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the month (the players highest rated in each position) for October 2022 and it includes two Newcastle United players:

As you can see, Newcastle United players throughout the side, making this Premier League team of the month.

Trippier and Schar at the back, Bruno in the middle, then Almiron and Wilson at the top end.

As well as this Premier League team of the month tribute to the levels of performance in October 2022, we also saw a number of nominations for NUFC personnel on Thursday.

Miggy Almiron nominated for PL goal of the month – Go HERE for details on how to vote for our goalscoring star from Paraguay.

Eddie Howe nominated for PL manager of the month – Go HERE for details on how to vote for the NUFC boss.

Then a trio of players nominated for PL player of the month – Go HERE for details on how to vote for Kieran Trippier, Bruno G or Miguel Almiron.