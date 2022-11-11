News

First Paraguayan in 15 years – Premier League player of the month Miguel Almiron

The winner of the October 2022 Premier League player of the month has been revealed.

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron picking up the award.

It is Miggy’s first ever Premier League player of the month accolade.

Indeed, the Newcastle United winger becomes only the second Paraguayan to claim the prize, after Roque Santa Cruz while at Blackburn Rovers in 2007.

Official PL announcement on winner of October 2022 Premier League player of the year – 11 November 2022:

‘Miguel Almiron has won the October EA SPORTS Player of the Month award.

Almiron scored in five of his six matches for Newcastle, netting a joint-league high six goals in October.

He struck a stunner in a 4-1 win at Fulham and also produced a superb curling finish as Newcastle recorded a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa.

It is Almiron’s second individual award, after winning the April 2022 Budweiser Goal of the Month, while he is the first Newcastle player to claim the Player of the Month prize since Joe Willock in May 2021.

The 28-year-old topped an eight-man shortlist that also included Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Erling Haaland, Kieran Trippier, Leandro Trossard and Granit Xhaka.

Almiron won after a public vote on the EA SPORTS website was combined with those of a panel of football experts.’

