First of the Newcastle United players could guarantee Qatar World Cup knockouts on Monday

There are six Newcastle United players out at the Qatar World Cup.

As thing stand, all of them could qualify and go through to the knockout stages.

For Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, only a four goal loss to Wales on Tuesday night will prevent them progressing. Although they really need to win this game, as it would then surely all but guarantee they’d face Ecuador or Senegal in the last sixteen, rather than Holland who look set to top Group A.

As for Garang Kuol, he was an unused sub as Australia produced a surprise in defeating Japan 1-0 on Sunday. This means a win over Denmark on Wednesday will guarantee the Aussies progress, whilst a draw would also send Kuol and his teammates through, unless Tunisia pulled off an unlikely win over France.

Today though, could see the first of the six Newcastle United players through to the last sixteen.

An intriguing match at 4pm today sees Brazil v Switzerland, potentially Bruno Guimaraes v Fabian Schar.

Ahead of that is Serbia v Cameroon at 10am with Mitro starting up front for the Serbians. A draw in this game would then mean a win for either Brazil or Switzerland this afternoon would see them qualify after only two matches.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1

26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0

26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1

26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

27 November, 10:00: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

27 November, 13:00: Belgium 0 Morocco 2

27 November, 16:00: Croatia 4 Canada 1

27 November, 19:00: Spain 1 Germany 1

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

