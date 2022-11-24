News

Fabian Schar starts on the bench as Bruno Guimaraes waits in anticipation

Fabian Schar starts on the bench.

Ahead of today’s game, the Switzerland team boss Murat Yakin declared that the current national side is the “best that has ever existed” as they compete in the Qatar World Cup.

Well they must be when they can afford to leave out the Newcastle United defender!

Switzerland take on Cameroon at 10am with the starting eleven – Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodríguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo

Fabian Schar has been exceptional this season and indeed throughout 2022.

A credit to himself and Eddie Howe, less said the better about the embarrassing way the Switzerland international was treated by Steve Bruce. Says it all really about the relative qualities of the current NUFC Head Coach and his predecessor.

This season, Fabian Schar has started 14 Premier League games with Newcastle United winning eight of them and drawing six, NUFC only conceding nine goals in these fourteen matches. The only PL game that Fabian Schar has missed, was Newcastle’s only defeat in their last 19 games (all competitions), the 2-1 at Anfield.

We have already seen Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson (Nick Pope on the bench) excel for England in that 6-2 thrashing of Iran.

Then Garang Kuol made history when becoming the youngest ever Australian player to play at a World Cup (ninth youngest ever to play at a World Cup finals), when coming on as a sub in that 4-1 defeat to France.

Now hopefully we will see Fabian Schar on the pitch at some point today.

It is then Uruguay v South Korea at 1pm and looking forward to seeing how the incredible sulk Ronaldo gets on for Portugal v Ghana at 4pm, hopefully very badly!

Then the main event, what a cracking match at 7pm, potentially Bruno G up against Mitro, Brazil v Serbia.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV (Fabian Schar)

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC (Bruno Guimaraes)

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

