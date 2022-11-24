Fabian Schar starts on the bench as Bruno Guimaraes waits in anticipation
Fabian Schar starts on the bench.
Ahead of today’s game, the Switzerland team boss Murat Yakin declared that the current national side is the “best that has ever existed” as they compete in the Qatar World Cup.
Well they must be when they can afford to leave out the Newcastle United defender!
Switzerland take on Cameroon at 10am with the starting eleven – Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodríguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo
Fabian Schar has been exceptional this season and indeed throughout 2022.
A credit to himself and Eddie Howe, less said the better about the embarrassing way the Switzerland international was treated by Steve Bruce. Says it all really about the relative qualities of the current NUFC Head Coach and his predecessor.
This season, Fabian Schar has started 14 Premier League games with Newcastle United winning eight of them and drawing six, NUFC only conceding nine goals in these fourteen matches. The only PL game that Fabian Schar has missed, was Newcastle’s only defeat in their last 19 games (all competitions), the 2-1 at Anfield.
We have already seen Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson (Nick Pope on the bench) excel for England in that 6-2 thrashing of Iran.
Then Garang Kuol made history when becoming the youngest ever Australian player to play at a World Cup (ninth youngest ever to play at a World Cup finals), when coming on as a sub in that 4-1 defeat to France.
Now hopefully we will see Fabian Schar on the pitch at some point today.
It is then Uruguay v South Korea at 1pm and looking forward to seeing how the incredible sulk Ronaldo gets on for Portugal v Ghana at 4pm, hopefully very badly!
Then the main event, what a cracking match at 7pm, potentially Bruno G up against Mitro, Brazil v Serbia.
