FA Youth Cup game details confirmed – Charlton v Newcastle United

Newcastle United’s young up and coming stars start their FA Youth Cup campaign next week.

NUFC having drawn Charlton away from home.

An official club announcement (see below) now revealing that the FA Youth Cup third round game will be played next Tuesday (6 December).

Good news as well that the match will be played at The Valley, giving the young Newcastle players valuable experience of playing at a first team stadium.

Newcastle United official announcement on FA Youth Cup – 28 November 2022:

‘The date and venue for Newcastle United Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup third round tie away at Charlton Athletic has been confirmed.

Graeme Carrick’s side were one of 32 sides to enter the prestigious competition at the third round stage.

The Toon teenagers have been handed an away draw against the Addicks, who beat Kingstonian and Northampton Town in the previous rounds, and the tie will be played on Tuesday, 6th December at The Valley. Kick-off is set at 7pm (GMT).

United’s youngsters reached the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup last term, defeating the likes of West Ham United and Colchester United before their run was ended by Blackpool and also advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament in 2020/21 before losing out to eventual winners Aston Villa at St. James’ Park.

The young Magpies will be aiming to lift the trophy for a third time in the club’s history after tasting success in 1962 before a side including Geordie midfielder Paul Gascoigne, lifted the cup in 1985.’

