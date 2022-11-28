FA Cup third round draw : Do you want Newcastle United to get Sunderland tonight? Vote now
It is FA Cup third round draw time.
The FA having announced the details, with the draw tonight (Monday 28 November) at 7pm, which you can watch live on BBC2.
Newcastle United are ball number 27.
However, the question we are asking is, do you want Newcastle to be drawn against ball 37.
FA Cup third round draw – Do you want Newcastle United to draw Sunderland?
A quick poll here and we will bring you the results this afternoon, ahead of that FA Cup third round draw.
Please pick just the one answer that fits best what you want to happen…
Official FA Cup third round draw announcement from The FA:
The Emirates FA Cup third round proper draw will take place on Monday 28 November, with clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship joining the 2022-23 competition at this stage.
There are second round proper ties taking place on both Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November, with clubs vying for a spot in the draw and a chance to take on one of English football’s elite level teams.
And all eyes will be on the draw when it’s made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening, live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as on BBC Two.
The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 7 January, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.
Ahead of Monday’s draw, you can see all of the clubs involved and their ball number below.
