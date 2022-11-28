Opinion

FA Cup third round draw : Do you want Newcastle United to get Sunderland tonight? Vote now

It is FA Cup third round draw time.

The FA having announced the details, with the draw tonight (Monday 28 November) at 7pm, which you can watch live on BBC2.

Newcastle United are ball number 27.

However, the question we are asking is, do you want Newcastle to be drawn against ball 37.

FA Cup third round draw – Do you want Newcastle United to draw Sunderland?

A quick poll here and we will bring you the results this afternoon, ahead of that FA Cup third round draw.

Please pick just the one answer that fits best what you want to happen…

Official FA Cup third round draw announcement from The FA:

The Emirates FA Cup third round proper draw will take place on Monday 28 November, with clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship joining the 2022-23 competition at this stage.

There are second round proper ties taking place on both Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November, with clubs vying for a spot in the draw and a chance to take on one of English football’s elite level teams.

And all eyes will be on the draw when it’s made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening, live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as on BBC Two.

The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 7 January, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.

Ahead of Monday’s draw, you can see all of the clubs involved and their ball number below.

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham or Farnborough

47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra

51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch

52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons

53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United

54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town

55. King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United or Exeter City

60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town

61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall or Carlisle United

64. Newport County or Derby County

