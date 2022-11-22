Opinion

Expert analyst explains how Kieran Trippier has transformed Bukayo Saka in same way as Miguel Almiron

Bukayo Saka was England’s star man.

First game at a World Cup for the Arsenal winger and he tore Iran apart, man of the match and topping his display with two goals.

Bukayo Saka had only ever previously scored three goals in competitive matches for England and rarely, if ever, looked anything close to these levels for the national side.

What could be the reason(s)…?

You have to of course give massive credit to Bukayo Saka himself BUT there were other factors at play that helped provide the platform on Monday for him to do his stuff.

Some very interesting expert analysis below, detailing what happened on Monday, how Gareth Southgate was far more adventurous, especially when it came to playing a back four and pushing his full-backs further forward.

One of those full-backs in particular playing a key role in the success of Bukayo Saka and England…

Michael Cox of The Athletic explaining how England took Iran apart and especially how/why Bukayo Saka looked a completely different player:

‘With Shaw again in the left-back position, and Kieran Trippier on the right, England played around Iran, switching the play regularly and progressing the ball down the flanks…And it was the Newcastle United captain, probably England’s most in-form player coming into the tournament, who was particularly impressive from full-back.

Although generally known as a fine crosser, Trippier’s game was more nuanced here…for example, he can first be seen telling midfielder Jude Bellingham…to push forward more. Then 10 seconds later, Trippier has pushed inside into Bellingham’s deep midfield role, the Borussia Dortmund man has pushed on as instructed and the passing lane opens up for a ball out of defence to Bukayo Saka on the wing.

Trippier haring inside, again opening up a passing lane to Saka, and the potential for a ball inside to the former in the channel.

Trippier and Saka appear to have a fine relationship.

It’s perhaps significant that Saka, after a slightly quiet start to his Arsenal season, returned to form when Ben White became more comfortable overlapping him on the outside. Similarly, Miguel Almiron’s improvement for Newcastle is clearly linked to Trippier’s arrival from Atletico Madrid last January.

A good attacking full-back can fully unlock the potential of the winger ahead of him, and Saka ran riot on Monday afternoon.

There was also an obvious plan for Trippier to play in Saka, too.

England would switch the play out to Trippier on the near side. With no Iran midfielder in a position to shut him down, that became the responsibility of left wing-back Milad Mohammadi (although he was never close enough to do so). That would open up space for Saka, who was able to drag Majid Hosseini out towards that side.’

‘On the subject of Trippier’s forward passes, it’s worth pointing out that he twice played identical free kicks into the channel for Harry Kane, peeling over to the English right and letting the ball run across his body.’

‘Queiroz’s sides are sometimes unambitious, but they are rarely embarrassed defensively, and England deserve credit for dragging them apart.’

Newcastle United fans have been very surprised at just how outstanding Kieran Trippier has proved to be, absolutely superb at Newcastle in everything he does. Defending, attacking, passing, set-pieces, leadership and helping other NUFC players to be so much better, Miguel Almiron the prime example.

With that England 6 Iran 2 (yet again England’s central defenders not up to the job, the massive weakness in the team) result and performance getting so much attention and debate, I think a lot of non-Newcastle fans maybe now realising just how good Kieran Trippier is.

