Opinion

Expert analysis explains why Kieran Trippier is ‘Essential’ to England (and Newcastle United…)

Kieran Trippier has been highlighted as an ‘Essential’ player for England ahead of this Iran match.

At 1pm today (Monday 21 November), Gareth Southgate’s side play their opening group game.

Expert analysis has talked about (see below) how negative Iran are normally in their general play, usually all eleven players behind the ball and difficult to create chances in open play against them.

Thus the necessity for quality ball delivery into the box.

Step forward Kieran Trippier.

Surely no argument by now as to whether he is making the starting line up for England today and the Newcastle United defender has been picked out as one of the main men, if Southgate’s team are to give themselves the best chance of winning today.

The expert analysis from The Athletic shows Premier League corner takers this season and that analysis includes these very interested stand outs for Newcastle’s set-piece main man: ‘The full-back has been creatively shining at Newcastle and has taken the most corners (69) of any player in the Premier League this season, leading the way in terms of dead-ball shot-creating actions (31).’

Analysis on England ahead of playing Iran at 1pm today (Monday 21 November), from The Athletic:

Watch out for England’s outswinging corners

One thing to look out for with England’s set pieces is that they almost exclusively score their goals off outswinging corners from the right. These deliveries are perfect for their tall centre-backs Harry Maguire and John Stones to attack.

An in-form Kieran Trippier is essential too. The full-back has been creatively shining at Newcastle and has taken the most corners (69) of any player in the Premier League this season, leading the way in terms of dead-ball shot-creating actions (31).

Under Carlos Queiroz, Iran have been a strong defensive side but they press little and often defend with all their players behind the ball.

England’s chance creation in open play will be limited in today’s game and they may well need set pieces — as they did in their opening game of the 2018 World Cup, against Tunisia — to settle the match.

Not that he needs it…but these two tables from The Other14 (who specialise in stats from clubs that are not ‘Big Six’ ones) back up the analysis above:

As you can see, all of the others in the top six above are creative midfielders or wingers, Kieran Trippier the big stand out as a defender, creating on average 2.31 chances per 90 minutes for Newcastle United this season.

Also from The Other14:

Newcastle United were the only Premier League club to win all five PL matches immediately before this World Cup break and in no small part due to Kieran Trippier. NUFC picking up 15 points and scoring 12 goals (conceding two), as well as his all round excellent play, Trippier also created 12 chances in these last five matches.

