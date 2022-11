News

England team v Iran line-up leaked

The England team v Iran is set to be announced around noon today.

Gareth Southgate’s team kicking off their first group match at 1pm on Monday.

Before then playing the USA on Friday (25 November) and then the final group game against Wales a week on Tuesday (29 November).

However, ahead of the official announcement, there has been the same claimed leaked England team v Iran widely circulated by many in the media, which sounds very likely to have substance.

That ‘leaked’ England team v Iran…

Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Mount, Bellingham, Sterling, Saka, Kane

Quite bewildering I think for most England fans / neutrals that Harry Maguire is even under consideration…but you just know for sure that Gareth Southgate will play him for sure.

Kieran Trippier a definite to play, so no surprise to see the Newcastle star named.

Maybe the biggest surprise in this claimed ‘leaked’ England team v Iran, is Saka rather than Foden supposedly set to start.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

Monday 21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV (Fabian Schar)

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC (Bruno Guimaraes)

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)