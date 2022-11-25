News

England squad valued at more than a billion dollars in excess of USMNT squad

If Friday’s result depended on the value of the England squad / team compared to their opponents, then there would be only one, very clear, winner.

A new report suggesting that whilst the USMNT squad is valued at £277.4m, the valuation of the England squad is put at £1.26bn.

The difference between the two squads put at £982.6m (approximately £1.189bn), well over a billion dollars apart.

Especially interesting to see the valuations that have been put on the heads of the three Newcastle United players in the England squad, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson at £18m each, then Kieran Trippier at £13m. I bet a lot of Premier League managers wish they could sign such collective quality for £49m!

Former Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin is valued here at £2m as he hopes to take on England.

Press release from Sports Daily:

England Squad Worth Nearly £1 Billion More Than USMNT:

Gareth Southgate’s England squad is valued at a whopping £1.26 billion in market value, with the likes of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane tipping the scales in favour of the Three Lions.

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (£30m), Jordan Pickford (£28m), Nick Pope (£18m)

Total: £76m

Defenders: Ben White (£45m), John Stones (£30m), Harry Maguire (£30m), Eric Dier (£30m), Conor Coady (£18m), Luke Shaw (£28m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£70m), Kyle Walker (£15m), Kieran Trippier (£13m)

Total: £279m

Midfielders: Declan Rice (£80m), Kalvin Phillips (£45m), Phil Foden (£110m), Jude Bellingham (£100m), Conor Gallagher (£32m), Jordan Henderson (15m), Bukayo Saka (£90m), Mason Mount (£75m), James Maddison (£55m), Jack Grealish (£100m)

Total: £702m

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (£70m), Marcus Rashford (£55m), Harry Kane (£90m), Callum Wilson (£18m)

Total: £233m

England Goalkeepers + Defenders + Forwards = £1.26 Billion

USMNT Squad Value

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (£5m), Sean Johnson (£1.5m), Ethan Horvath (£1m)

Total: £7.5m

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (£9.5m), Walker Zimmerman (£3.5m), Aaron Long (£3m), Tim Ream (£1m), Antonee Robinson (£10m), Sergino Dest (£16m), Joe Scally (£12m), DeAndre Yedlin (£2m), Shaq Moore (£1m)

Total: £58m

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (£17m), Kellyn Acosta (£3m), Weston McKennie (£21m), Yunus Musah (£20m), Cristian Roldan (£6m), Luca de la Torre (£2m), Gio Reyna (£35m), Brenden Aaronsen (£30m)

Total: £134m

Forwards: Jordan Morris (£4.5m), Christian Pulisic (£38m), Timothy Weah (£12m), Josh Sargent (£12m), Jesus Ferreira (£8m), Haji Wright (£3.4m)

Total: £77.9m

USMNT Goalkeepers + Defenders + Forwards = £277.4 Million

The England squad is worth a whopping £982.6 million more than the USMNT squad ahead of tonight’s matchup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.’

