England squad numbers announced – Newcastle United players get their shirts

The England squad numbers have been announced.

Only six days now until England kick off their group matches with a 1pm kick-off against Iran on Monday (21 November).

The release of the England squad numbers leading to much debate as to how much / how little the numbers mean.

Well for starters, I’m very confident that it won’t be the exact 1-11 numbers who will start on Monday.

Three Newcastle United players of course getting their shirts as well, with the release of these England squad numbers:

1: JORDAN PICKFORD

2: KYLE WALKER

3: LUKE SHAW

4: DECLAN RICE

5: JOHN STONES

6: HARRY MAGUIRE

7: JACK GREALISH

8: JORDAN HENDERSON

9: HARRY KANE

10: RAHEEM STERLING

11: MARCUS RASHORD

12: KIERAN TRIPPIER

13: NICK POPE

14: KALVIN PHILLIPS

15: ERIC DIER

16: CONOR COADY

17: BUKAYO SAKA

18: TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

19: MASON MOUNT

20: PHIL FODEN

21: BEN WHITE

22: JUDE BELLINGHAM

23: AARON RAMSDALE

24: CALLUM WILSON

25: JAMES MADDISON

26: CONOR GALLAGHER

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, with NUFC player (potential!) involvement highlighted:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador – BBC

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

Monday 21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV (Fabian Schar)

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC (Bruno Guimaraes)

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)