England last 16 match opponents now confirmed after Group A conclusion

England now have clarity.

The conclusion of Group A on Tuesday afternoon means that Gareth Southgate and his players know who they will face in the last 16, dependent of course on whether they finish first or second in Group B.

Plus of course, just so long as England don’t lose by four or more to Wales tonight and exit the competition.

With four points from two games England are top of the group by a point (and GD +4), with Iran three points (GD -2), USA two points (GD 0) and Wales one point (GD -2).

A win for England would guarantee they top the group.

Hopefully all the drama will be reserved for what looks a cracking fight for (you hope) second spot, with the USA needing to beat Iran to qualify, Iran only needing a draw. Unless Wales get any kind of a win over England, which would then see them qualify if there was a draw in the other game.

Anyway, with Holland beating Qatar 2-0 this afternoon, that guaranteed the Dutch top Group A. Whilst Senegal’s 2-1 victory took them above Ecuador and into the second qualifying spot.

If England win Group B

Last sixteen – Sunday 4 December 7pm – England v Senegal

Quarter-finals – Saturday 10 December 7pm

Semi-finals – Wednesday 14 December 7pm

Final – Sunday 18 December 3pm

If England finish second in Group B

Last sixteen – Saturday 3 December 3pm Holland v England

Quarter-finals – Friday 9 December 7pm

Semi-finals – Tuesday 13 December 7pm

Final – Sunday 18 December 3pm

Holland haven’t looked great so far but I think fair to say most England fans would prefer Senegal, so now up to England to make sure of that tonight by beating Wales.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1

26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0

26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1

26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

27 November, 10:00: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

27 November, 13:00: Belgium 0 Morocco 2

27 November, 16:00: Croatia 4 Canada 1

27 November, 19:00: Spain 1 Germany 1

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

28 November, 13:00: South Korea 2 Ghana 3

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0

28 November, 19:00: Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador 1 Senegal 2

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands 2 Qatar 0

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

