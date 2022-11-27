News

England last 16 match details (and scheduled route to the final…) when (if) they qualify on Tuesday

England didn’t impress on Friday night but the fortunate point against the USA does all but ensure qualification for the knockout stages.

With four points from two games it puts England top of the group by a point, with Iran three points, USA two points and Wales one.

A win for England would guarantee they top the group, whilst only a four goal defeat to Wales would send Southgate and his team off home.

Hopefully all the drama will be reserved for what looks a cracking fight for (you hope) second spot, with the USA needing to beat Iran to qualify, Iran only needing a draw. Unless Wales get any kind of a win over England, which would then see them qualify if there was a draw in the other game.

Anyway, especially with there being a bit more of potential interest for Newcastle United fans this time, I thought I would guide you as to what is then set to happen in the knockout stages for England.

If England win Group B

Sunday 4 December 7pm

England would play the runners-up in Group A

Group A currently:

Holland 4 points and GD +2

Ecuador 4 points and GD +2

Senegal 3 points and GD 0

Qatar 0 points and GD -4

On Tuesday at 3pm, it is Holland v Qatar and Ecuador v Senegal

This is before 7pm on Tuesday, England v Wales and USA v Iran.

So, by the time they play, England will know who they will play if finishing top AND if they finish second, as they would then play the winners of Group A.

As things stand, you would think Holland and England will most likely top their groups. If that is the case, then England would be playing either Senegal or Equador next Sunday (4 December) at 7pm.

That would then send them on a route for the remainder of the tournament, if England keep winning, of:

Sunday 4 December 7pm (v Holland, Ecuador or Senegal)

Quarter-finals – Saturday 10 December 7pm

Semi-finals – Wednesday 14 December 7pm

Final – Sunday 18 December 3pm

If England finish second in Group B, that would then send them on a route for the remainder of the tournament, if England keep winning, of:

Last 16 – Saturday 3 December 3pm (v Holland, Ecuador or Senegal)

Quarter-finals – Friday 9 December 7pm

Semi-finals – Tuesday 13 December 7pm

Final – Sunday 18 December 3pm

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1

26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0

26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1

26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

