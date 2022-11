News

England 6 Iran 2 – Newcastle United stars contribute to World Cup hammering

It ended England 6 Iran 2.

An excellent start for Gareth Southgate and his team.

Also, an excellent start for the Newcastle United contingent.

Kieran Trippier a very good game with his general play and delivery into the box, Harry Maguire heading against the bar from one of his quality crosses.

The Newcastle player guilty of a couple of sloppy passes as the team overall became a bit complacent once 3-0 up before half-time.

It was Maguire at fault though for the first Iran goal, then Dier gave away a penalty. Safe to say that England’s strength isn’t at centre-back.

England were excellent in attack though and looked the business.

Great to see Callum Wilson getting the final 15 minutes (25 including added time!) and he did himself a favour when released on the right and unselfishly squaring to Grealish for the sixth, when the temptation to get his first ever goal at a World Cup must have been massive.

Monday 21 November – 1pm

England 6 Iran 2

Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire (Dier 70), Shaw, Rice, Mount (Foden 71), Bellingham, Sterling (Grealish 71), Saka (Rashford 71), Kane (Wilson 76)

Goals:

Bellingham 35, Saka 43, 62, Sterling 45+1, Rashford 79, Grealish 89

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 1

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV (Fabian Schar)

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC (Bruno Guimaraes)

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)