News

Emil Krafth talking through his long journey towards playing for Newcastle United once again

Emil Krafth is just one of many players who massively benefited from the departure of Steve Bruce and arrival of Eddie Howe.

The Sweden international looking a totally different player once working with a dedicated high level Head Coach such as Howe.

Easy to forget with so much other good stuff happening at St James’ Park but Emil Krafth was an absolute revelation after that change of team boss.

Under Eddie Howe, Emil Krafth started 13 Premier League games, Newcastle United picking up an impressive 26 points in those 13 matches, averaging exactly 2.00 points per PL match. Those points coming via eight wins and two draws, with just the three defeats.

The return of Kieran Trippier to full fitness very late last season, saw him replace the Swedish defender.

Emil Krafth able to look back with some satisfaction at the fact that his most recent Premier League start, was arguably the team performance of last season, that 2-0 dominant win over Arsenal.

With Trippier undisputed first choice, this season saw Emil Krafth on the bench for NUFC in the Premier League. However, the right-back starting in the League Cup at Tranmere and sadly picking up a really bad injury.

Three months on and Emil Krafth has been talking about this long process, as he fights to get back to full fitness and availability for Newcastle United.

Emil Krafth talking to the official club site:

“Everybody has been very supportive and some of the lads know what I’m going through with tough injuries.

“Callum Wilson has been very supportive and we have spoken a lot. He told me about his rehab and how he recovered and kept positive and this really helps.

“I still have a long way to go because my injury was tough and the first few weeks were hard when you can’t do much after surgery.

“Now I can do more and more and each day is a step closer to playing, and it helps me to focus and stay positive when I’m watching the team and seeing how great they are doing.

“The medical team have been so good and supportive.

“They’ve seen injuries like this before so they know what players are going through and how they can help in all aspects and how to make me keep feeling good.

“When it’s a long injury it can be hard to keep going but the schedule they give me is really good and mixes things up a bit.

“I’ve done some rehab in Sweden for a few weeks so I can be with family and friends and help switch my focus into other areas and not just think about my injury all the time.

“Now I’m in Newcastle recovering and it’s been good. The doctor said it’s good for me to mix up the environment I’m in to keep feeling good and help with the whole process.

“There is still a long way to go but I have to keep myself motivated everyday and know it’s a step closer.”

