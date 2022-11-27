Videos

Eleven years on but I’ll never tire of watching this Gary Speed video tribute

Today marks the eleventh anniversary of the sad passing of Gary Speed.

It shows how quickly time moves on that it is already eleven years since we all heard that shocking news.

Like all people who have achieved in their lives, we think it is important to celebrate the life of Gary Speed and what he gave us all in his time at St James Park as a player in black and white.

A great man who represented Newcastle United in the best way possible at all times and as you’ll be reminded by this classic footage, a player with great ability.

I’ll never tire of watching this fitting tribute.

Gary Speed joined Newcastle United in 1998 and gave great service.

Today marks 11 years since we sadly lost Gary Speed. Legend. Leader. Loved. You’ll never be forgotten, Speedo. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/KaBfCoW57i — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 27, 2022

Kenny Dalglish signing the midfielder for the Magpies but it was under Sir Bobby Robson that Gary Speed really excelled.

In both the Premier League and domestic cups, as well as of course in Europe, especially the Champions League, Speed was a key figure in that excellent team.

