News

Eddie Howe update on Newcastle United injury / fitness for Chelsea – Callum Wilson a doubt

An interesting week for Callum Wilson.

Subbed last Sunday at half-time during the win over Southampton, then more positively, on Thursday named in England’s World Cup squad.

Following last Sunday’s victory, Eddie Howe reassured Newcastle (and England…) fans that it wasn’t injury that had taken the striker out of that Saints game, instead it was an illness that Callum Wilson had been bothered by in the lead up to last weekend’s match.

Callum Wilson then a notable absentee on Wednesday night, the likes of Trippier, Almiron, Botman, Schar and others in the matchday squad and indeed coming on as subs, but Wilson not in the matchday squad at all.

On Friday morning, Eddie Howe has revealed that Callum Wilson HAS been training this week in advance of the Chelsea match BUT has been training away from the main group.

Eddie Howe explaining the Callum Wilson situation to journalists with Chelsea the visitors tomorrow, the final match before the World Cup break:

“We will wait and see, Callum Wilson has been training separately from the group.

“He had the illness and he has been (kept) away from the group.

“He has trained well but we will make a decision ahead of tomorrow.”

Eddie Howe also reacting to the news that alongside Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson chosen by Gareth Southgate for the Qatar World Cup:

“I think it is great for us (as a club).

“At Newcastle United we are really proud of our international players.

“We try and provide a place where players can excel, do well, hopefully get called up for their international teams.

“It’s an amazing thing for him (Callum Wilson) individually and I’m sure for his family.

“Callum has had a difficult career, it has not always been about successes.

“He has risen from the lower leagues and is now going to the World Cup.

“I think it has been brilliant to witness at first hand.

“When you see how it achieved via consistency, hard work and a really positive attitude.

“Even when he was injured, his instinct was to come back better.

“He has got a way of scoring goals and a uniqueness about him.”

