Eddie Howe reflects on a job VERY well done on Chelsea – Newcastle United flying

Eddie Howe went up against another one of the ‘big six’ and yet again didn’t disappoint.

Three weeks ago it was superb 2-1 win at Spurs, where Newcastle United could and should have won by more, with a very decent number of great chances created, as well as the usual great display at the back (that very rare Trippier mistake excepted, when Kane got the consolation goal).

This time, there were no mistakes. Chelsea ruthlessly dispatched.

Newcastle United didn’t have loads of clear chances but this Eddie Howe team were the better side throughout.

You really felt (well I did!) that our chance would come and that high press and brave attacking style eventually producing the goods. Miguel Almiron this time forcing the opening, rather than finishing one, his persistence and enterprise causing the ball to reach Joe Willock on the edge of the box and Mendy given no chance as the midfielder curled it around the Chelsea keeper and into the back of the net.

As Eddie Howe says, Nick Pope had very little to do, due to just how good those in front of him were. The stats say he faced two shots on target but I certainly can’t remember the second one. As Howe says though, the one moment when the England keeper was very much needed, he made a quality save from a shot very similar to the one that beat Mendy. Nick Pope going to his left and tipping Gallagher’s curler around the post. I’m not saying Pope would have saved Willock’s shot if he had been at the other end…but he might have.

Eddie Howe can now look at a simply amazing run as we now head into the World Cup break.

Five league wins in a row, which have produced this Premier League table on Sunday morning:

Extending this run of form a little further, it is eight wins and a draw in the last nine matches (all competitions), with five clean sheets in those nine games, 21 goals scored and only four conceded.

Take a bow Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe speaking after the win 1-0 win over Chelsea:

“It was a very good performance today.

“A very good game between two very good teams.

“We pressed really well and 0ur fitness levels are high class.

“We executed everything, I’m very proud of the players tonight.

“I thought a goal was there for us.

“There weren’t many clear-cut chances for either team and we felt it was going to be one moment that would decide the game.

“That moment of magic came from Joe Willock.

“We’re not looking to set out markers….

“We are just very pleased with how we have dealt with tonight, we executed our defensive game plan really well.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position to hopefully kick on. The break has probably come at a bad time for us. We’d like the games to continue.

“There is more to come from individuals within the team…

“There are exciting times ahead…

“But nothing is guaranteed in football and that is why the work we do in this period is important.”

Eddie Howe also updating on a number of players after this excellent final win before the World Cup break…

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“It seemed like Sven injured his ankle.

“We hope it’s not serious.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“Callum’s fine.

“It was just a case of I didn’t feel he was, with the training he’s had, ready to start the game.

“He’d had an illness that really knocked him.

“So we didn’t want to take the risk with his immune system being low and we knew that he’d be okay for a part of the game.

“He’s fully fit now, he’s got no problems.”

Eddie Howe on Nick Pope:

“He has stepped up in big moments.

“Tonight was another one.

“He wasn’t overly worked but with the one save he did make (from Conor Gallagher), he saved us.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

