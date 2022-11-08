News

Eddie Howe press conference a year on after inheriting Ashley/Bruce shambles – Explains how he turned it around

Eddie Howe has been in the Newcastle United exactly a year now.

The NUFC Head Coach faced a massive challenge in November 2021, having to tackle the absolute embarrassing shambles left behind by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United fans were so relieved to at last get rid of the club’s owner and head coach that had dragged the club / team down into such a vulnerable state.

On 8 November 2021, Eddie Howe inherited a Newcastle United team that had failed to win any of their first twelve matches of the season and had lost seven of them.

Moving forward twelve months and as things currently stand in the 2022/23 season, Newcastle United have lost only one of fifteen matches and have won eight of them.

These stats hardly scratch the surface though of just what an outstanding job Eddie Howe has done.

One year on, at his Crystal Palace press conference, as well as looking forward – starting with Wednesday night’s match, Eddie Howe has also reflected on the situation he walked into…

Eddie Howe press conference ahead of Newcastle v Crystal Palace:

Eddie Howe on the first anniversary of getting the Newcastle United job:

“I think, taking myself back, we knew it was very much a big fight to stay in the Premier League.

“I think that when you know you are coming into that situation, I think there are a few fundamental things that you need the team to deliver.

“I think one of those was a really really good emphasis on our training…and our training performances then morphing into how we played.

“So we wanted to be solid, we wanted to improve our defensive record, and that came down to really drilling the players on the training pitch and their attitude to that worked from day one, as I have said many times.

“We felt we had players at the other end who were capable of scoring goals, we just needed to solidify the team really.”

Eddie Howe on the cup competitions:

“The league form is so important to us as well but in every competitions we enter we want to give the best representation of ourselves.

“I said very early on here that my dream is to try and win something for Newcastle and that hasn’t changed.”

Eddie Howe on team selection for this Crystal Palace game:

“We have a lot of players that are eager to play and show their qualities.

“We have a tight turnaround with three games in six days so we’ll try and make the right call for the team while acknowledging that we’re desperate to progress.”

Eddie Howe on a sold out crowd at St. James’ Park:

“When you go into a cup draw the first thing you want is a home tie.

“We’re always so proud to play in front of our own supporters so when you have a turnaround of three games in six days having two at home is a big lift for us.”

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:

“There’s no problems with Kieran.

“It always looks more than it is when the physio comes onto the pitch but he came out second-half and he was fine.

“As I said after the game it was my decision to take him off.”

On Callum Wilson:

“He’s OK.

“He’s been ill for a few days so he’s a little bit run down but we’ll see how he is again today.”

