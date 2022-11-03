News

Eddie Howe Premier League Manager of the Month award – Nomination officially confirmed

Eddie Howe has now been officially confirmed as a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for October 2022.

With October 2022 seeing Newcastle United play six league matches, winning five and drawing at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals and conceding only three.

Eddie Howe now set to win his fifth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018, October 2018 and February 2022 (with NUFC). If he does make it five, Howe will go level with the likes of Kevin Keegan (see below).

No disrespect to the other nominations but…surely there can be only one winner for the month of October 2022.

Go HERE to vote for Eddie Howe.

(Miguel Almiron has been nominated along with Kieran Trippier and Bruno G for the player of the month award for October 2022, go HERE for details of how to vote on that one)

Premier League official announcement – 3 November 2022:

Three men who oversaw exceptional results in October 2022 have been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins.

Fans can vote for either Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola or Eddie Howe before 12:00 GMT on Monday 7 November.

The fans’ vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be announced next week.

Barclays Manager shortlist

Mikel Arteta (ARS)

P5 W4 D1 L0​ GD+9

Arsenal began the month with victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, going through the month unbeaten and dropping only two points, maintaining their place at the top of the league.

Pep Guardiola (MCI)

P5 W4 D1 L0 GD+9​

Guardiola’s Manchester City side started October with a thrilling 6-3 derby win over Manchester United and kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal with four victories from their five matches in the month.

Eddie Howe (NEW)

P6 W5 D1 L0​ GD+13

Newcastle United were top scorers in an unbeaten October, scoring four or more goals in half of their matches, including a 4-1 triumph at Fulham and a 5-1 home success over Brentford. They returned more points than any other side in the month to move into fourth place.

This is how it looks in more detail for the leading contenders for the October 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award:

16 points – Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4, Newcastle 5 Brentford 1, Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 1 Everton 0, Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

13 points – Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Arsenal 3 Spurs 1, Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2, Leeds 0 Arsenal 1, Southampton 1 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 5 Forest 0

12 points – Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Man City 6 Man Utd 3, Man City 4 Southampton 0, Liverpool 1 Man City 0, Man City 3 Brighton 1, Leicester 0 Man City 1

Most times, the Premier League Manager of the Month usually is the PL boss who has picked up the most points.

With 16 points, currently four more than anybody else, Eddie Howe has surely have sealed it with that demolition of Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are the ones who are closest, 13 points from a possible 15.

However, surely 16 from a possible 18 trumps that.

Plus, Eddie Howe has seen his team score 16 goals in October and only concede three, whilst Arteta’s Arsenal scored 13 and conceded four.

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson

5 Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

29 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

18 Arsenal

17 Chelsea

16 Newcastle United

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle would go joint fifth with Chelsea, if Eddie Howe is successful again in October 2022.

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

1 Eddie Howe

Feb 2022

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

