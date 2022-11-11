News

Eddie Howe October 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award – Officially confirmed

Eddie Howe has now been officially confirmed as Premier League Manager of the Month award for October 2022.

With October 2022 seeing Newcastle United play six league matches, winning five and drawing at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals and conceding only three.

Eddie Howe winning his fifth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018, October 2018 and February 2022 (with NUFC). Eddie Howe goes level with the likes of Kevin Keegan (see below).

No disrespect to the other nominations but…surely there had to be only one winner for the month of October 2022.

(Also, Miguel Almiron has won the October 2022 Premier League player of the month award)

This is how it looked in detail for the leading contenders for that October 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award:

16 points – Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4, Newcastle 5 Brentford 1, Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 1 Everton 0, Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

13 points – Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Arsenal 3 Spurs 1, Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2, Leeds 0 Arsenal 1, Southampton 1 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 5 Forest 0

12 points – Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Man City 6 Man Utd 3, Man City 4 Southampton 0, Liverpool 1 Man City 0, Man City 3 Brighton 1, Leicester 0 Man City 1

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson

5 Kevin Keegan, Eddie Howe, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

29 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

18 Arsenal

17 Newcastle United

17 Chelsea

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle United go joint fifth with Chelsea, with Eddie Howe in October 2022.

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

2 Eddie Howe

Feb 2022, Nov 2022

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

