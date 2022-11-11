Eddie Howe October 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award – Officially confirmed
Eddie Howe has now been officially confirmed as Premier League Manager of the Month award for October 2022.
With October 2022 seeing Newcastle United play six league matches, winning five and drawing at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals and conceding only three.
Eddie Howe winning his fifth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018, October 2018 and February 2022 (with NUFC). Eddie Howe goes level with the likes of Kevin Keegan (see below).
No disrespect to the other nominations but…surely there had to be only one winner for the month of October 2022.
(Also, Miguel Almiron has won the October 2022 Premier League player of the month award)
This is how it looked in detail for the leading contenders for that October 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award:
16 points – Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)
Fulham 1 Newcastle 4, Newcastle 5 Brentford 1, Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 1 Everton 0, Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0
13 points – Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
Arsenal 3 Spurs 1, Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2, Leeds 0 Arsenal 1, Southampton 1 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 5 Forest 0
12 points – Pep Guardiola (Man City)
Man City 6 Man Utd 3, Man City 4 Southampton 0, Liverpool 1 Man City 0, Man City 3 Brighton 1, Leicester 0 Man City 1
Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:
27 Alex Ferguson
15 Arsene Wenger
11 Pep Guardiola
10 David Moyes
9 Jurgen Klopp
8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp
7 Rafa Benitez
6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson
5 Kevin Keegan, Eddie Howe, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti
Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:
29 Man Utd
22 Liverpool
21 Man City
18 Arsenal
17 Newcastle United
17 Chelsea
13 Tottenham
Quite amazing really, Newcastle United go joint fifth with Chelsea, with Eddie Howe in October 2022.
Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:
6 Sir Bobby Robson
Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003
Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995
2 Alan Pardew
Nov 2013, Nov 2014
2 Eddie Howe
Feb 2022, Nov 2022
1 Rafa Benitez
Nov 2018
1 Steve Bruce
April 2021
