Opinion

Eddie Howe and his players switching Newcastle United fans on once again – After so many miserable years

Weekends watching our team, have once again become a pleasure for so many Newcastle United fans.

The pubs are heaving in a way not seen since the days of Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

My first port of call on Sunday was the Victoria in Whitley Bay. Just a few hardy regulars in at this point, all eagerly anticipating our 2pm kick off at St Mary’s (not the island just over a mile away).

I was relatively confident of another win for the Toon but told the lads that I was cautious of us letting complacency creep in.

I am beginning to feel that we now can win every game and the last time I felt like this was back in 2001/02, when Sir Bobby had us sitting proudly on top of the table at Chistmas.

After venturing next door to the Fire Station I was soon joined by my mates ‘Mauler’ Dalglish, Stevie the Professor and Maj the Raj.

As midday approached, the pub was chocka and the banter excellent. We had a bit of cràic about local lad Sean Longstaff’s improvement and especially man of the moment Miguel Almiron.

We decided to watch the first half in the Brewery at the top of South Parade.

Newcastle seemed a little sluggish and the Saints had a couple of decent chances. With ten minutes to half-time my bus to Tynemouth was due outside and as I walked around the corner I heard an almighty roar as we grabbed the opening goal.

Checking Flashscores on the bus I was pleased to see that it was our little Paraguayan magician who had once again done the business.

Back in Tynemouth I went straight to the Stuffed Dog where my brother had kept me a seat next to his wife and my elderly mother. Half-time drinks were being served in the crowded bar and the place was buzzing with Newcastle United fans yet again enjoying what they were watching.

It didn’t take Newcastle United long to pick up the tempo in the second half and everyone seemed delighted when it was Chris Wood who bagged our second goal with a lovely turn and finish.

It was now cruise control and Joe Willock, who I have been praising in recent weeks, quickly and coolly added a third.

The Saints rallied for a brief period and scored a deserved consolation goal, but that only inspired the brilliant Bruno Guimaraes to go up the pitch and round off a resounding away win, with another exquisite finish into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Just like in the Keegan and Robson days gone by, lads and lasses embraced in the pub on the final whistle.

My Ma was smiling and enjoying herself too. I remembered when she would have been sitting next to my old man in the same seats over twenty years ago, the last time things felt so good.

With Spurs slipping up again yesterday we are now up to third in the EPL and a Top Six finish at least, is well within our capabilities.

Crystal Palace had a good win against West Ham at the London Stadium and will be coming to St James’ Park in the League Cup hoping to spring a surprise.

Then it is Chelsea next weekend, who currently will be smarting after losing at Stamford Bridge to Arsenal. They have fallen out of the European positions and Tyneside has rarely been a happy hunting ground for the blues in recent times.

I walked home last night on cloud nine and would just like to thank Eddie Howe, his staff and all of the Newcastle United players, for once again giving us our pride back.

They aren’t laughing and scoffing from the Mersey to the Thames anymore it seems, the only dissent that exists is stirred up by apparent virtue signallers who are then regularly exposed as hypocrites.

This is certainly a Newcastle United to be happy about and we are only going to get a whole lot better…

HTL

