Dwight Yorke declares latest Newcastle United signing – He is magical, he has got that X factor

Dwight Yorke has been giving rave reviews to the latest Newcastle United signing.

The former Manchester United star declaring ‘He is magical, he has got that X factor…he is a special talent.’

Dwight Yorke was an excellent striker and so you would hope he’d recognise that talent in promising young forwards.

At the weekend he saw this latest Newcastle United signing up close.

Dwight Yorke is now manager of Macarthur, they were playing in an A-League game against Central Coast Mariners.

Macarthur won the match 3-2 BUT after the game, everybody was only talking about one player, Garang Kuol.

The 18 year old signed for Newcastle on 30 September 2022 and with him having to wait until the January 2023 transfer window for the move to formally go through, the plan has been for Kuol to get as much first team football as possible with Central Coast Mariners, before heading to Tyneside in the new year.

As well as that of course, Garang Kuol’s meteoric rise has seen him get a place in the Australia World Cup squad, with group games against France, Denmark and Tunisia to look forward to.

The 18 year old has still to make his first start in senior club football but in his thirteen career sub appearances and 328 minutes of A-League football played, already has six goals so far and a number of assists.

His latest two goals came at the weekend, Central Coast Mariners two goals and a man down, the NUFC striker subbed on with 35 minutes left.

Within 17 minutes it was 2-2, a super confident penalty strike from the 18 year old and then a stunning finish from Garang Kuol for the equaliser (watch both goals below).

Dwight Yorke saw his team grab an injury time winner for a 3-2 away victory but the former Man Utd star was happy to acknowledge who had been the stand out player…

Dwight Yorke speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald about Newcastle United’s Garang Kuol:

Presenter:

“The 18 year old from the Central Coast, there has been so much excitement around him. You had a front row seat to see why yesterday, scoring two goals and his second goal a sensational strike. What have you made of his ride, heading to Newcastle United of course in January?”

Dwight Yorke:

“Well I first came across him (Garang Kuol) in the (A-League players) all-star game against Barcelona.

“I thought a little bit unusual, you know, type of player that you looked at. He didn’t seem to fill out, like he’s bulked up in that period of time.

“But in terms of his football intelligence, I thought WOW!

“He was obviously sensational when he came off the bench in that game.

“I actually seen him close up (now), his rise is one that I have noted and he has been tremendous to that point.

“Yesterday was just another….another moment, where you think – yes this guy has certainly got the X factor.

“He has done it consistently, certainly since that move to Newcastle.

“He seems to get stronger and fitter and he is one to watch out (for).

“He is one that will be a surprise certainly (at the World Cup), not sure how (Australia Head Coach) Graham Arnold will use him in his squad, but he is magical, he has got that X factor.

“And certainly yesterday, we found out in no uncertain terms, that he is a special talent.”

The official Central Coast Mariners social media describing the two Garang Kuol goals at the weekend…

65′ | GARANGGGGG! The youngster gets us back in the match with a rocketing penalty!

Great to see how they trusted an 18 year old with the penalty, showing how much belief they have in the teenage striker.

Then what about this for a goal!

72′ GARRRRRRAAAANNNNNNGGGG! A blistering finish into the roof of the net from a ridiculous angle sees him level the score! A genuine superstar!

¡ES BUENÍSIMO! ⚡ Garang Kuol (18|🇦🇺) sólo estuvo 35 minutos con el Central Coast Mariners y marcó un DOBLETE en la A-League 22/23. 🔸Convocado por su país para Qatar 2022. Fichado por el Newcastle. 📊2 Goles y 2 Asistencias en 4 partidos. pic.twitter.com/fjg94ToZrf — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) November 13, 2022

Central Coast Mariners games this season:

With Garang Kuol ON the field – Averaging one goal every 16 minutes.

With Garang Kuol OFF the field – Averaging one goal every 103 minutes.

The A-League and Central Coast Mariners are due to kick off again on 11 December 2022 but of course remains to be seen whether Australia make it into the later stages, unlikely, but who knows.

When the A-League resumes (after the World Cup), Central Coast Mariners only have five games in December before Garang Kuol would formally become a Newcastle United player when we get to January 2023.

