News

Derek Wright working his magic in short-term role after ‘retiring’ from Newcastle United

After 38 years at Newcastle United, Derek Wright finally retired this summer.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) at the start of July revealing the news.

The club’s head physio calling time after working under an incredible 32 different permanent and interim NUFC managers.

Derek Wright having started in 1984 when Jack Charlton was manager at St James’ Park.

However, news today that Derek Wright has, at least temporarily, gone back to working at a football club.

The Harlepool Mail reporting that the former NUFC head physio is helping out at Hartlepool United.

The League Two club had been without a physio since Michael Harding left the club but the report states that Derek Wright has came in to help Hartlepool and has been at their training ground this week.

They quote Hartlepool manager Keith Curle:

“We’re on with the process but we’ve got a new physio on board who has come in for the short-term and has seen an immediate upturn in the players’ availability out on the training ground.

“When you’ve got somebody like Derek Wright who’s had years of experience at Newcastle, who have been through a whole wide range of emotions as a football club as well, that experience is vitally important as well as then his hands on expertise which has already been benefiting some of the players.”

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 July 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s long-serving head physiotherapist, Derek Wright, is retiring after an incredible 38 years of service to the club.

Derek joined the Magpies’ backroom team in 1984 and has served under 32 permanent or interim managers, as well as treating hundreds of different players.

A familiar face in the treatment room, dressing room and on the United bench over the years, Derek is a much-loved and respected part of the Newcastle United family and will be hugely missed at the first team and by everyone who knows him.

Derek said: “It hasn’t been an easy decision to leave the club that I love, and which has been my life for nearly 40 years.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work for Newcastle United Football Club and I would like to thank all of the managers, coaches, players, staff and fans who have made it such a memorable time.

“I am very happy to maintain my connection with the club, but I am looking forward to the future spending and enjoying time with my family. I will continue supporting my club as always watching the team go from strength to strength.”

The club would like to thank Derek for his long and exemplary service and will be organising a suitable send-off for him with players and staff to celebrate his achievements.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Derek a long and happy retirement.’

