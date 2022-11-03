Opinion

Dave Beasant reminds me never to take anything for granted with Newcastle United

Amongst all the Newcastle United enthusiasm of late, I feel and have urged caution.

Not out of pessimism but out of not wanting to tempt fate.

It seems appropriate to share the probable origins as we are just past the anniversary, following on from Jim’s recent article on the eleventh straight league win of the 1992/93 season at Sunderland and we are again in the middle of a tremendous run of form.

One day I’ll lay down on a psychiatrist’s sofa, they’ll ask me when my anxiety, trust and confidence issues started and I may start with “well doctor, it all began when Newcastle United played Grimsby.”

The day before our win at Sunderland, Chelsea had led Premier League leaders Norwich 2-0 before the Canaries turned it around to win 2-3, including two howlers from keeper Dave Beasant. This compounded a clanger in the last minute the previous week that gifted Liverpool a winner.

Chelsea fans were amongst the most unpleasant in those days, scarce (16,000 at this game) but vicious, and the subsequent bile aimed at our former keeper was palpable and his remaining there had become untenable.

He couldn’t stop…one might almost say.

With Dave Beasant, many Newcastle United fans, myself included, thought he was terrible after signing for us years earlier. Suspect on many goals, belated superfluous dives on others, after shooting to fame with Wimbledon the season prior, as the first to save a penalty in an FA Cup final. Deluded Geordies proven right.

A loan from Chelsea to Grimsby was arranged and we happened to be playing Grimsby the following week after that 18 October 1992 victory over the Mackems.

The previous season had seen our lowest ever finish. We’d lost three times to Tranmere and been trounced at Southend but against the other promoted club Grimsby, we’d fared better. In fact the home win (2-0) was the joint most comfortable I’d been at a game that entire calendar year and beyond and was most welcome. Coming with a particularly good view of a towering Steve Howey header for the first and being near the East Stand epicentre of a small chant of “sing when you’re fishing” toward the away fans in the Leazes corner below.

The away game was a lot more intense as befits the closing months of a tumultuous season. Sheedy blasting in an equaliser before an away end crammed like sardines, We had a goal very controversially ruled out that you hoped wouldn’t go on to be the two crucial points lost that cost us a shameful relegation to the third tier for the first time.

Eight months, five playing, later we were playing brilliantly. Every home game we’d ran rings around our opponents. Sixteen goals for and four against didn’t tell the story. Bristol City, West Ham and Luton got off lightly at 5-0, 2-0 and 2-0 respectively.

All logic suggested we’d demolish Grimsby on 24 October 1992.

However, as the game wore on, on a bright dry afternoon, expectations recalibrated down, like the Gallowgate clock agonisingly ticking away. Just winning and keeping this incredible run going would do now. We’d shown what we could do performance-wise previously, so the below par performance was no concern now, despite being by a distance our least good performance of the season. Dave Beasant had been competent without producing heroics. Though Clark had beat him and hit the post.

On the brink of time and with Grimsby in possession in optimum time wasting territory on our right, I came to terms that the winning streak was over. Oh well that’s that.

They worked it into the centre and Jim Dobbin, a name that would live in infamy, let crack with a 20 yard strike into the top corner. The sort that feels almost guided, as though written.

Losses, even failures to win, when you have got used to winning they hurt so much more. We hadn’t experienced defeat since April (1992) and that was in bizarre circumstances at Derby, down to eight men.

I was angry. Probably kicked the wall in front of my seat, not for the first nor last time. Others may have bashed their programmes off a crash barrier or have been forced to vent with a mere expletive. Booing was clearly out of order though.

No sooner had the small smattering of about a hundred boos pierced the shellshocked and confused silence that fell upon the final whistle, than others turned on them and drowned them out. Reminding them of the overall situation and drowning them out, cheering the team off the pitch as if we had won 10-0, to show our appreciation and give a truer reflection of how the fanbase actually felt.

The draw against Bournemouth last month was reminiscent.

We are on the right path under Eddie Howe and the new NUFC owners, ahead of expectations. Setbacks are a part of the fabric at this point. I look back almost romantically at Grimsby now.

Not that night mind. Hastily edited in the Grimsby team onto Sensible Soccer (football video game popular in the 1990s…) to pulverise them vindictively got it out my system, at the fourth or fifth attempt managing that 10-0. Let that be lesson to them.

My lesson? I’ve rarely been confident about a game since. At best, either cautiously optimistic or worryingly not worried. Perhaps confidence, not complacency.

The team still need us and we them.

Every game is still a challenge and an achievement to get a result in. It helps the atmosphere and is more enjoyable in the end. Its the spirit that’s carried us all year.

Pride goes before a fall and humility is the mother of all virtues. Also, mostly, we as Newcastle United fans won’t tempt fate into not giving us a result.

