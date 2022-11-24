News

Cristiano Ronaldo v Chris Hughton up next – Both looking for new jobs / clubs but…

Next up for Newcastle United fans, in terms of NUFC interest in this Qatar World Cup, is Chris Hughton.

The popular former Newcastle team boss is still waiting for the right club management role to come along since parting company with Nottingham Forest last year.

However, for now he is working as technical advisor for the Ghana national team.

The former NUFC Manager assisting head coach Otto Addo as Ghana hope to produce a massive upset.

Ghana and Chris Hughton find themselves competing in a tough group with Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.

With the other two having played out a goalless draw in the 1pm kick-off, it is now Ghana v Portugal at 4pm.

Chris Hughton facing Cristiano Ronaldo, somebody else who is now looking for a new club.

Good luck to the former NUFC boss today, hopefully he can help inspire Ghana to a famous victory.

Chris Hughton talking to The Mail – 22 October 2022:

“We (Ghana) are where we are, the lowest-seeded team in a group of four — and it’s a tough group.

“In my conversations with people, I encourage them not to get too carried away, but this is the World Cup.

“They [the federation] will be expecting us to do well.

“So will the country.

“It’s a cup competition and we have to be confident.

“One thing I’m confident of is the work Otto and the technical staff have put in.

“This team will be very well prepared and the players will give everything.

“We will have to play well and we’ll need a bit of luck.

“But we’ve seen in past tournaments that anything is possible for a country like ours.’

