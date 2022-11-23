Opinion

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘torn between’ Newcastle and Al-Nassr – Intriguing reaction from Newcastle United fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has now left Manchester United.

That news delivered via an official announcement from Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The club statement declaring that it was a ‘mutual’ agreement for Ronaldo to leave with immediate effect, making him a free agent.

Amazingly, the Ronaldo story was then pushed into the background as the Glazers followed up with a second official announcement, saying they were open to investment…effectively putting Man Utd up for sale.

Amongst the media covering the story, Marca in Spain claimed their information was that Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘torn between’ going to Al-Nassr or Newcastle United.

Others also making the same claim that Ronaldo is set to sign for Al-Nassr who play in Saudi Arabia, or stay in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

Personally, I think there is zero interest from Eddie Howe in taking Ronaldo on BUT I was intrigued at the differing reactions from Newcastle United fans to the claims…

‘If he takes a hefty pay cut and understands his place in the club hierarchy, why not?

Top Professional and role model, will bring our commercial sales to new heights.’

‘Top professional and role model! You been away last few weeks?’

‘Yes he will help the club grow commercially. It’s a no brainer on a free if his wages are viable. Anyone saying no is not looking at the bigger picture.’

‘No, Howe is managing a football team not a PR company.’

‘If he’s unhappy getting no game time at MUFC regardless of reasons, he’ll love Howe ‘easing him in’ won’t he.

Commercially it would be sensible but I honestly can’t see it. From a football perspective I can’t see him being anything other than hugely disruptive.’

‘No. There would be commercial advantages but there are serious issues with his commitment and his wages which would be insurmountable.’

‘Wages would not matter have you seen the shirt sales that man creates … not to mention his social media following on instagram etc it would be a massive financial boost to our profile and raise our commercial ceiling exponentially.’

‘Definitely not. He’s obviously not interested in playing off the bench and there’s no way he starts in our current form. Not the kind of attitude we want in our locker room, Howe wants people playing without ego and for the team over themselves, that’s not Ronaldo.’

‘No way he starts? Come on.’

‘Honestly people saying he has an ego just because he called man utd out for being a rotten club much like us Newcastle fans did about mile Ashley for years… I would take him on a massive pay cut deal, would be a decent back up option to Wilson IMO.’

‘I mean if he can get a ticket then I don’t see why not but we shouldn’t let him in for nowt.’

‘Head says no, heart says yes.

Clearly issues if he was to come but i’m thinking more of the commercial value he will bring, he’d pay for his wages in shirt sales and put NUFC in the spotlight worldwide instantly!’

‘Argentina would of won had they had him yesterday.’

‘Of course if his attitude is correct, if we want to compete and for Howe to be the gaffer when we are challenging he needs to manage top draw elite players, yes we have class now but this is different. He is far from past it as well the guys got few years left in him easily.’

‘No, no and no.

What an awful, awful suggestion.

Disruptive, no concept of team only self, angry downward spiral.

Why spoil our fantastic team spirit for a ghost of an amazing player and some shirt sales?

He’d be lucky to beat Ian Rush’s record for us.’

‘I would for 6months as a statement signing to raise profile of the club for more long term signings in future.’

A complete spectrum of opinions.

Those who think that even though Ronaldo will turn 38 in February, he is still an elite player.

Whilst others see him as superstar of the past who is definitely on the way out now.

Some seeing it as a no-brainer with claims Ronaldo would pay for himself and be a real asset.

Then others see him as just a massively disruptive influence.

If I had to have a bet, it certainly wouldn’t be on Ronaldo coming to Newcastle, or indeed any club in the Premier League.

Surely it has to be somewhere like the MLS or maybe a club in Saudi Arabia, or Qatar.

