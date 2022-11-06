News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – Murphy, Wilson, Longstaff, Burn all start

The Newcastle team v Southampton has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it nine Premier League games unbeaten.

A victory would make it nineteen points from the last possible twenty one, in the most recent seven PL matches.

A win today would guarantee Newcastle United ending the weekend in the top four.

Whilst if Tottenham fail to beat Liverpool and Newcastle beat Southampton, Eddie Howe and his players would come out of this weekend third in the Premier League table.

On Friday, the NUFC Head Coach stated he had no new injuries.

Whilst after four games on the bench and two brief sub appearances in the last two, Eddie Howe said Jonjo Shelvey would be in today’s squad but appeared to indicate he wouldn’t be starting him, as he wants to try and ensure he gets to the World Cup break without risking him too much.

Joelinton suspended of course.

Newcastle team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Wilson, Almiron, Wilson

So just the one change, Jacob Murphy in for the suspended Joelinton.

Substitutes:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Targett, Fraser, Wood, Anderson

Good to see Karl Darlow able to return to the matchday squad, Karius the one to drop out.

