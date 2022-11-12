News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – Wood, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v Chelsea has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it nine Premier League games unbeaten.

A victory would make it nineteen points from the last possible twenty one, in the most recent seven PL matches.

A win today would guarantee Newcastle United going into the World Cup break in third place.

It would of course also mean five PL victories in a row, six in all competitions.

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

So, only the one change from the team that won 4-1 at Southampton.

Chris Wood in the team instead of Callum Wilson.

Substitutes:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Targett, Anderson, Murphy

The good news is that whilst he doesn’t make the starting eleven, Callum Wilson is on the bench, if needed.

The sub options looking decent today, with also the likes of ASM, Shelvey, Anderson and Targett to call upon.

