Confirmed Chelsea team v Newcastle United – Graham Potter makes four changes
The Chelsea team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.
Graham Potter looking to end a run of no wins in their last four Premier League games.
Chelsea having lost two and drawn two of their last four PL matches.
A defeat for this Chelsea team v Newcastle United would see them nine points behind Eddie Howe’s side heading into this World Cup break.
Whilst victory for Newcastle United would see them guaranteed third place right up to and beyond Christmas.
The confirmed Chelsea team v Newcastle United :
Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hall, Gallagher, Mount, Broja
So four changes made from the team that lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday night.
Ins:
Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mount, Gallagher
Outs:
Cucurella, Zakaria, Ziyech, Pulisic
Subs:
Thiago Silva, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Zakaria, Ziyech, Havertz, Cucurella, Hutchinson
Newcastle team v Chelsea:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood
Substitutes:
Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Targett, Anderson, Murphy
