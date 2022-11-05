Opinion

Chris Sutton declares there is only one United…and it isn’t Manchester United

The other half of the SAS (not the Shearer half) has been stirring up the Manchester United fanbase with his comments on 606 last week.

At least he’ll be pretty safe walking round outside the studio in Salford, though might be a different story if they recorded it in London!

Chris Sutton had taken issue with some callers referring to their team as United as if they had a monopoly on it’s use. He repeated the sentiment in his Suttons predictions column on the BBC website and for good measure screenshotting his post-broadcast Tweet and including it.

“Some of them were really nasty to me on Twitter. So I will refer to Manchester United in full here – as far as I am concerned, Newcastle United are above them in the table, so they are the ones who should just be known as United right now.”

Then rubbing a bit more salt into the wound:

“Aston Villa got walloped by United at St James’ Park last weekend, and although I think they will be better in Unai Emery’s first game in charge, I can see him coming unstuck against Manchester United.”

And in his prediction for our result he decided to chuck an extra kilo of salt on for good measure:

“I love what Eddie Howe is doing at United. They have got a really nice balance to the team, and are stingy defensively.

Howe has not just bought that improvement with the players he has signed – he is getting much more out of the United players who were already at St James’ Park when he arrived 12 months ago.

United striker Callum Wilson is one of them, and I think he must go to the World Cup with England. The worry with Wilson is always his injury problems, but he is fit and absolutely flying at the moment.

Southampton are very up and down – I say that all the time, but the best example is how good they were in the second half against Arsenal recently, compared with how bad they had been before the break.

That makes it very difficult to predict what we will see from Saints week-to-week, whereas United are on such a high at the moment and they have found some consistency that is helping them get these good results.

Every time Miguel Almiron scores for United, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has to eat more humble pie after he joked about the Paraguayan at the end of last season – and I wouldn’t be surprised if Grealish is tucking into another slice on Sunday night.”

This brings me nicely onto one of my other pet topics: United’s one and only Miggy!

I think it is testament to the strength of our current teams spirit and unity, we are United after all, that Bruno has openly come out and said please vote for Miggy in this months Player of the month poll and not to vote for him or Kieran Trippier. Not forgetting Tripps class display in handing over the captain’s armband.

While you are casting your vote there, you can also vote for wor Miggy in the Goal of the month poll and Eddie in the Manager of the month poll.

To briefly return to Chris Sutton’s article, I found it nice to finally see a football expert giving long overdue credit to the hard work that has been put in on the training ground by the coaching staff and players to turn round the awful situation they inherited… and that we had endured for more than a decade. Perhaps this is because he was not part of the Big Six Pundits Cartel that have more or less monopolised ‘top level’ expert analysis for the last decade.

