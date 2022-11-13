Match Reports

Chelsea look like they need something more to retain their seat on the gravy train

It is easy this football lark. Well, it is easy to say that, as you are peeling yourself off the pillow after the biggest celebration of recent times.

With the World Cup break, it feels like the day after the last day of school. A different Remembrance Sunday, remember how we got here, who played their part and be thankful to be where we are.

Third in the league, with a team full of committed players playing very well, who know how to win football games. It is a great feeling.

I went to the ground early on Saturday, I was interested to see what the organised protesters aims were and why. I asked the fella giving out leaflets outside the Gallowgate. “I’m here to give out leaflets promoting the World Cup Fan Zone at NX and I aim to get paid for it” was what he said. Not what I was expecting. The Qatar World Cup, Sportswashing at its worst, ought to be ashamed of themselves, ah the irony. I took a leaflet over to the protesters to see if they would like to join me outside NX after the game but I couldn’t find them. I went to The Forth instead anyway.

United were just about unchanged, Wilson had failed to recover from probably what we are now calling Covid, an illness that saw him training away from the group. Either Covid or being Craig Bellamy, the only two reasons for training on your own. When he came on after 76 minutes he continued his isolation, NUFC were well confident of victory by then. Murphy was replaced by JL but generally speaking, Linton on the left wing interchanging with Willock is our best formation, until Maxi finds his feet again.

Chelsea were obviously struggling with their schedule. That’s what Graham Potter said using his Philosopher’s Stone:

“You could see the difference in the team in terms of the schedules each has had.”

Yes that was it. Not that one team came to win and one team came to moan their way to a draw. Not that one team left loads of their best players on the bench to protect them from a six week break, or because they would rather play in the World Cup than play for Chelsea. Who knows why they weren’t playing, we would have to look into the manager’s Chamber of Secrets. Either way, going away from home in a 5-4-1 formation sends out a message. And that message is, we are here for a draw.

NUFC were on top straight away, even though that didn’t show in chances. Chelsea were a bit jittery at the back but better once Thiago Silva had rearranged his schedule to replace Loftus-Cheek early on, still a quality defender.

The blues were confident and able enough to play through the United press better than any team I have seen at SJP this season (I missed the Man City game, busy schedule). No surprise, they’ve got some good players. That didn’t put NUFC off, the press continued and there were some jittery moments at the back for the away team, none more so than when Almiron fired over after eighteen minutes after excellent work from Willock. There weren’t many other chances and certainly none for Chelsea who despite being able to spring the press and work the transitions (copyright MOTD) had absolutely nowt up front.

Bruno took over midfield after about half an hour and Chelsea were pushed even further back. I have only seen it once in real time but we probably should have had a penalty for handball as well.

The second half was more open.

A presumed injury to Azpilicueta meant that Chelsea came out with more of a 4-3-3 with Pulisic and Gallagher further forward. That gave them a bit of momentum but NUFC more space to play. An excellent move ended with Trippier (who was very good on the day) crossing deep to JoeLinton (who was very good on the day) to head back for Longstaff (who was very good on the day) to force Mendy into a close range save, the ball broke to Bruno whose shot was blocked. United recycled the ball and fifteen seconds later, Tripper combined with Miggy to cross for Longstaff (who was not very good for that one second) to blurt one over the bar.

Just past the hour, Chelsea had a shot on target. Bruno lost the ball and Conor Gallagher forced a decent save out of Nick Pope. I have seen reports that Chelsea were more in the game at this point but I didn’t see it that way. They were a little further up the pitch, they have some good players, they had a shot, that was about it. Two minutes later it was immaterial, Miggy ran across the pitch, Chelsea bodies threw themselves at him, the ball broke to Joe Willock who scored a lovely side-footed curler from eighteen yards. Press the button marked BEDLAM.

Chelsea had to come out more now and £160 million combo Cucurella, Havertz and Ziyech found time in their schedule to make an appearance. United dropped deep, Wilson replaced the tireless running of Wood. Chelsea pressed and knocked in a couple of good crosses that stretched United. Murphy replaced Willock (who was very good on the day) and Targett replaced the injured Botman (who was very good on the day, Holland must have the world’s best defence if he can’t get in their world cup squad).

Chelsea continued to press but NUFC kept them at arms length with a combination of defensive resolve (Pope and Burn), the calm (schar), the brutal (Trippier) and the cheeky. Lascelles getting booked for warming up in front of a Chelsea player trying to take a throw in, even though I think United had made use of all of the allotted substitution windows. Hilarious from Lascelles. See Potter, you should have paid more attention during Defence of the Dark Arts classes.

The game ended with Chelsea’s toys out of the pram. The only surprise was that the referee got away with keeping control of the game until the end, he was incapable of seeing the difference between the physical and the foul, penalising the slightest touch one minute and not the next. He was also not alone in allowing players to sit down on the pitch and pretend to be injured. From both sides to be fair. Note to the FA: how about bringing in a rule which says that unless the player is injured in a foul which immediately gets a free kick, however long a player is spent being treated on the pitch, they also have to spend that long off it waiting to come on.

Might sort out some of the antics, we had pubs to go too. And if it is antics we are talking about, nice to see Kai Havertz reminded that deliberately elbowing Dan Burn in the heed carries consequences, those consequences lasting a long, long time. Chelsea moaned their way off the pitch, as they moaned their way on the pitch and moaned their way through the game. Led by Jorginho who had even moaned about losing the coin toss before the game. Or maybe he was moaning about their schedule.

As for NUFC. Players, coaches and supporters celebrated with many, many reasons to celebrate. This wasn’t the Toon’s best performance of the season, but it was another very good performance, professional, attacking and committed. A statement win as they say (usually about Arsenal).

Every player played their part even if they weren’t on top form, the heroes not Wilson, Miggy or Bruno this time. United can cope with that, the defence are astonishingly high performers and the likes of Longstaff, Willock and JoeLinton run and tackle everything.

For all Chelsea’s clever thinking and passing, they never got away into the sort of space they need to create anything and so never really created anything. Their schedule may be tough but that’s top class football. They look like they need something more to retain their seat on the gravy train. As Man United have seen, once you lose it, it isn’t that easy to get back. That £4.25 billion football club might have to get used to getting beaten more often. The Deathly Hallows await.

The final word should go to Eddie Howe.

No one at the club deserves more praise than the manager over the last roller coaster of a year, a roller coaster even by our standards. The fans, the people running the club, the players, everyone has made a big contribution, but sorting hats off to Eddie Howe. Manager of the Month, no longer a curse, now well-deserved praise.

“We’re just committed to every game. We haven’t thought about any permutation or any consequence of the games. We’ve just tried to win them and I think that’s the best way for us to attack the second half of the season as well.”

“Get in.” That’s all I have to say.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

