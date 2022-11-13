Opinion

Chelsea journalist mocks Newcastle United for celebrating win – Growing trend

A Chelsea journalist covering Saturday’s game at St James’ Park has been reacting to what he had just watched.

Praising Newcastle United for their sixth win in a row, for their eighth win and a draw in the last nine matches?

Criticising Chelsea after failing to win any of their last six domestic matches, losing the last four?

No, neither of these.

Instead, Chelsea journalist Simon Johnson, who works for The Athletic had this to say about Newcastle United and their fans celebrating beating Chelsea:

‘Newcastle players are doing a lap of honour…is it the final game of the season?’

The Chelsea journalist looking down his nose at the Newcastle players hanging around instead of going straight off the pitch, then moving around the SJP pitch celebrating with the fans and both groups showing mutual appreciation for their efforts in helping to keep this brilliant run of form going.

Plus of course, this season like no other, as players and fans won’t be seeing each other for a competitive match these next six or so weeks.

It is a fact, that certain journalists and certain fans, who support / cover certain clubs, have been having an increasing tendency to do this kind of thing. Mocking fans especially, for celebrating winning football matches.

Honestly, it is such an elitist snobbish attitude, coming from journalists in particular, the people who not only get into matches for free BUT also get paid to watch the games! They then are so shameless, that they then look down on tens of thousands of fans who have committed so much time, travel, effort and cash, when they then celebrate a goal, a win, whatever.

To their credit, most of the Chelsea fans (who I am guessing are the Chelsea fans who have actually ever been to a match before…) responding to this Chelsea journalist, are not agreeing with his mocking attitude.

The replies to this Chelsea journalist Simon Johnson and his comments, from Newcastle and Chelsea fans, as well as those who support other clubs:

‘Do your homework, Simon.

It happens at every home game. There’s a bond between team and crowd that maybe Chelsea and other teams can’t appreciate.’

‘They wouldn’t know what a bond between club, players and fans is. They dump players and managers every 5 minutes.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Apparently this happens any team beats chelsea.’

‘Happens a lot then, Chelsea are woeful, it was actually easy yesterday.’

‘Football team celebrates with with fans. What a horrible bunch eh? ‘

‘I think if you did some research (poor from you) we do it every home game it’s to show the fans that they care about them and thank them for their support….. You’re welcome.’

‘It’s the final game before the WC break, at home, late kick-off, with a big win against a main rival where the lads had to graft hard.

Trying to be funny but you’ve had a shocker with this like.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Mid team

Achieved more than they can fathom.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Might be one of my most hated teams in the league.’

‘And we f…… love it.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Grow up, it’s a big win for them and they actually have a great team spirit and connection with the fans.’

‘It’s another home win.

We do one after every home win Simon!!

Wait until he hears about the team photos too when we win!!’

‘(Leeds fan) Celebration police back at it.’

‘(Chelsea fan) They deserve it.’

‘Every game, win or lose, #nufc make the effort to interact with the fans and vice-versa. Your lot should try it, couldn’t harm you.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Don’t think we’re in the position to judge them at all tbh.’

‘Call yourself a Journalist… we do that every home game.’

‘Imagine showing appreciation to the fans. What a thoroughly unreasonable thing to do.

Only in the minds of journalists is this an issue.’

‘The celebration police are out again are they. Next stop “sportswashing central”, finally arriving at “Howe’s spent his way into form”. Desperate to discredit what is up to now, another unbelievable season for NUFC.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Genuinely, why shouldn’t Potter get sacked? Everyone can have a plan but results matter and short term events take over. 2 yrs on from when Tuchel was asked to rescue us we’re back in mid table with a manager out of his depth who the players aren’t having. We’ve done this before.’

‘You wouldn’t understand the connection our fans have with our players. You’re used to playing in a library.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Is for them. Embarrassing set of inbreds that toon lot.’

‘Love how many people we are rattling.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Good for them, those are proper players who care about their club. I wish I had some of those in our club instead of our clown players. Hope they get top 4. And we can end up sacking this clown manager.’

‘They do it after every game because it encourages unity it shows fans that they appreciate the massive support they get from them. Klopp literally does his own fist pump Hakka after every win Arteta and Conte go nuts every goal yet you choose to try and belittle #NUFC Hilarious.’

‘(Arsenal fan) Arsenal have been belittled all season for celebrating wins. We know how this pointless criticism feels…’

