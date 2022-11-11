Opinion

Chelsea fans saying the funniest things…

I was interested to hear what Chelsea fans were saying.

Newcastle United going into Saturday’s match with their team six points ahead of Graham Potter’s side.

Just for reference, in these past 16 years, Chelsea fans have seen their team win 21 trophies.

In these most recent eight seasons, Chelsea fans have seen their side win eight trophies, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League.

Yet, Chelsea fans commenting with this online, ahead of facing Newcastle United on Saturday…:

‘If we lose this game we are finished honestly.’

‘Don’t worry Chelsea fans we only have the Newcastle super team next at St James park.’

‘TBF that Newcastle team was way worse back then.’

‘Super team? They struggled to beat Palace.’

‘Rewind a little over a year back…..Tuchel was in charge, our team was primed, most players were match fit and we beat them 3-0 with the Chelsea Twitter admin tweeting this. How quickly things can change.’

‘Does not matter who Potter picks, Newcastle are flying and I believe they, Arsenal and City will be the 3 well clear of everyone else come the end of the season.

We are short of confidence and belief in every department, and have no game plan. Home win.’

‘I’ve resigned myself to us losing this one. They’re playing really well and we look worse than ever.

But what’s imperative is that we don’t play Pulisic.

If we are to have any hope of finishing above Newcastle this season we simply have to trick them into signing him and taking away minutes from Almiron and Saint Maximin and that becomes a lot harder if they actually play against him.’

‘Can we swap him for Saint Maximin?’

‘Can’t wait to see the inevitable Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz front three.’

‘I can barely contain my excitement…’

‘When did it get to, ‘i dont see how we are going to even score’.’

‘I’m glad it’s over after this game.’

‘Could we just forget to come back after the World Cup and start again next season?’

‘It’s not usually the happiest of hunting grounds for us up there. They are a big, strong side physically and Howe has got them playing really well. Tough, tough game.’

‘It’s a tough ground for us, but the atmosphere is always great across the city when they play home and I’ll enjoy the city’s night life after the game. It’s a good craic up there.’

‘Out of protest for human rights we should boycott the remaining season and instead let Potter and his men do some theater for charity.’

‘Huge game, A point be a great result, just to show how much we have fallen. Should we lose this, will be huge ( if not impossible) climb back into the top 4 finish. There are no magic pill to make our players better post world cup, bet most of them will be fatigued, and expect a few more injuries.’

‘Like a man bound for the Gallows I’ve accepted the team’s fate in advance.’

‘Going to be painful.’

‘Our injury plagued team today might not have been as good as Arsenal’s first choice 11 who were all fit today but we’re still better than Newcastle.’

‘Not an easy place for us to go even when they were sh.t. They have given other Top 6 sides tough games. We need to win otherwise Top 4 looks ever more distant.’

‘On the bright side, almost two months off after this!’

‘Honestly wouldn’t object to throwing Hall, Webster and Hutchinson into the mix for this one.

Don’t really care if we get mauled or not, I’ll settle for some actual endeavour for once.’

‘Why are you treating this like a throwaway game? Don’t get caught up in the media hype over Newcastle.

Our best available 11 now beats them.’

‘Pointless predicting a Potter team, he seems to pick them out of a hat a few hours before kick off.’

‘I can’t imagine any manager out there would do any better with what’s available to him.

I’d take 0-0 now if you offered it !’

‘You know what? This fanbase actually needs this, we complain about our players lacking spine but the irony is glaring thru this painful but needful phase we have to endure. These lot want Omelettes with no broken eggs, go to a magic show. Theres no rebuild without destruction.’

‘Can Curucella mark Dan Burn or Botman on corners please? Just for comedic value.’

‘Dear Chelsea fans,

Goodbye. As an honest unbiased Chelsea fan since 2013, I have finally opened my eyes and realised just how small and insignificant this banter club really is. So that’s why I’ve decided to support Man United, a big club.

Time to finally win some trophies.’

‘With our timid team and that stadium I may have to take a break from twitter after that game.’

‘Chelsea will lose. They don’t look like a team. In fact with some exceptions, they look an odd bunch of mis-matched players thrown in together. What has happened Chelsea?’

‘Swear Gucci Max is just back aswell? Or am I wrong.’

‘Newcastle are just a team well coached with an abundance of team spirit.’

‘We’ll obviously lose to Newcastle. Go to the World Cup, come back, lose 2/3 games. Finish 10-11th. But yes, give potter time. This team isn’t good enough to win 1 in 3 games. But Leicester, Brighton, Brentford are good enough to do that.’

‘St Reece James’ park but St Reece ain’t here so we are losing 5-0.’

‘Almiron masterclass loading.’

‘It has been difficult playing against Newcastle sand this time round they on top form so lets go and collect since chairman Todd does not want to listen to us.’

‘The loosing streak potter is building up is something special.’

‘Let me guess

3-0 loss

and a ‘trust the process’ to accompany it?’

‘We’re finished bruh. almiron and trippier masterclass incoming.’

‘It’s over, were a mid table club now man. i don’t care.’

‘Lmao this downfall won’t stop anytime soon, thank God only one more game left and we have a break.’

