Chelsea fans now facing this unpalatable truth – Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are better (staggering stats)

Chelsea fans watched on last season as their team finished third in the Premier League.

Their side also got to both domestic cup finals, reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, whilst they did have the consolation of winning both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup.

This season, Chelsea fans have a Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund to look forward to, after easily winning their group, including victories in the last four group games. The blues aren’t exactly flying in the Premier League but if winning their game in hand would be only two points off fourth placed Spurs.

Yet despite this last year, as outlined above, Chelsea fans are now facing this unpalatable truth – Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are better.

Let me take you back twelve months.

Chelsea fans arrived at St James’ Park on 30 October 2021 with their team top of the Premier League.

The match ended with the visitors having had 79% possession, 19 shots and a very easy 3-0 away victory. Newcastle United had managed no corners and only one shot on target. Playing the best team in the country at the time, it was maybe understandable that Graeme Jones used such negative tactics as he tried to eke out another point, his three game temporary stint in charge would end with a credible two points via away draws at Palace and Brighton.

Certainly an improvement on what we’d witnessed under Bruce last season, against Chelsea though the class gap had been massive, how could Newcastle United ever hope to (Stamford) Bridge the gap?

Well, it is quite staggering…but we, Newcastle United, have bridged that gap, indeed, far more than that has actually been achieved. Absolutely remarkable.

After that 3-0 stroll that Chelsea fans lapped up and Newcastle fans endured, the next home match saw at last the new boss in charge at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe appointed on 8 November 2021 after the final Graeme Jones match, the draw at Brighton.

So, since his appointment this is what we have seen…

Eddie Howe’s entire Premier League stats at Newcastle United so far:

Played 41 Won 20 Drawn 11 Lost 10 (71 points)

Chelsea’s last 41 Premier League matches:

Played 41 Won 19 Drawn 13 Lost 9 (70 points)

What is this witchcraft?

How on earth can Eddie Howe have taken over that team which had just been so comprehensively outplayed by Chelsea…then outperform them in the next 12 months???

The thing is…it gets better….incredibly so much better.

If you allow Eddie Howe a bit of a settling in period, get to know his players, get them tuned in to his way of thinking, get them fit!

So if you give him say a nine match settling in period, then the chance to make a few signings (Targett and Burn for a combined £16m), including Chris Wood. As with Callum Wilson ruled out for the rest of the season, Howe left without a single PL level striker due to the Ashley and Bruce neglect / stupidity. Eddie Howe and the club’s owners ridiculed for buying Wood as well (he went on to help United get 29 points last season in the 15 PL games he started).

Anyway, we will give Eddie that settling in period and now compare his last 32 Premier League games at Newcastle, with the last 32 PL matches that Chelsea fans have watched…

Eddie Howe’s last 32 match Premier League stats at Newcastle United:

Played 32 Won 19 Drawn 7 Lost 6 (64 points)

Chelsea’s last 32 Premier League matches:

Played 32 Won 15 Drawn 9 Lost 8 (54 points)

So these past ten months, since mid-January, Newcastle United are absolutely smashing it under Eddie Howe, with significantly better results than Chelsea.

At the rate Newcastle United have picked up points (averaging 2.00 points) in this 32 game run, if you extended that average over 38 matches (equivalent of a full PL season), it would equal 76 points.

As for Chelsea, they have averaged 1.68 points these last 32 PL matches and over 38 games it would equal 64 points.

Last season, 76 points would have got you third place (with 74 points, it was…Chelsea who finished third), whilst 64 points would have meant sixth.

Basically, these past ten months have seen Newcastle United in Champions League qualifying form and Chelsea in Europa League qualifying form.

No Newcastle supporter is taking anything for granted, or if they are, then they are daft.

However, whilst you can have a run of four, maybe six, sometimes ten, very very occasionally a couple more matches than that, as a bit of a fluke run of form. When it comes to ten months and 32 Premier League games, that is no fluke.

Anyway, when it comes to today, what it means for me in real terms, is that Newcastle United meet Chelsea later, as equals. No longer is this plucky little Newcastle hoping to cause a shock with a Mike Ashley budget team, under his latest stooge / patsy.

Newcastle United aren’t the finished article yet and that is maybe the most exciting thing about what has / is happening, that the funding of ambitious transfers under the new / current owners hasn’t really kicked in as yet on the pitch, it has only scratched the surface.

The vast majority (around two thirds) of the £200m or so that has been spent on players under Eddie Howe, has gone on Isak, Botman and Bruno, who between them only have 36 PL starts so far at Newcastle United.

As for anybody, especially Chelsea fans, who wants to point to this £200m as supposedly the only factor in this amazing NUFC transformation…Chelsea spent over a quarter of a billion just in this last summer 2022 transfer window.

If you take just these last five transfer windows, Newcastle have spent around £260m in total on buying players, Mike Ashley allowing only £60m to be paid out in transfer fees in his last four transfer windows, only three players (Wilson, Lewis and Willock) having fees paid for them.

In Chelsea’s last five transfer windows, their spend has been around the £560m mark, easily more than twice as much as Newcastle’s spend.

This of course doesn’t take into account all of those other Mike Ashley years of neglect and failing to properly invest in the squad, nor indeed all those years where Abramovich was buying Chelsea fans signing after signing, trophy after trophy.

Who knows what lies ahead for the two clubs BUT one thing for sure, Newcastle United are now going to try and compete. That is all that is important after so many wasted years.

A win today would ensure Newcastle United go into this World Cup break in third, nine points ahead of Chelsea.

That would do for starters.

