Chelsea and Manchester United fans now realising just what Saudi Arabia PIF have changed at Newcastle United

With Newcastle United climbing up the Premier League ladder and consolidating our position, there has been a lot of unhappiness from media and rival fans alike about us spending money to buy success.

This is not another article that tries to justify our expenditure after the lack of investment from FCB, nor is this an article about Saudi Arabia PIF investment in other clubs or companies to justify that we are all in this together.

Instead, after 14 years of neglect under Ashley, I believe we have the right to gloat.

First of all, it is true that money can buy success. We have to own it.

Without money, there is zero chance that Steve Bruce will voluntarily resign from his ‘childhood club’. We can’t afford to sack him due to compensation. I think he earned more in compensation from getting sacked than his actual salary. Without a cash injection and no matter how good Eddie Howe is, we might end up in mid-table. So, with every accusation of buying our way to success, just wink, nod, smile and say, “yes we are”. I think this will infuriate them more.

I just can’t help but laugh when supporters of the septic six, frothing at the mouth, accuse us of buying the league. Whether it is Chelsea fans, Manchester United fans. or whoever. When a dog barks at you, and you bark back at them, we are on the same level. I find it extremely funny when the resident bully in the playground complained that he was bullied by a bigger bully.

We can rationalise and tell them that on top of money we get an excellent manager in Eddie Howe. They will not listen. Amnesty International fund must be filled to the brim with so many football fans donating their money after a sudden growing interest and conscience over human right issues.

What do I mean about the priceless value of money?

Why Klipety Flop, Levy and the rest were so mad at us?

The answer is simple. We used to be a feeder club where the big six (and others) could raid and buy our good players at will – Hamann, Enrique, Wijnaldum, Carroll, Cabaye, Demba Ba, Perez, Sissoko (good riddance) to name a few. On top of that, we are a destination for them to dump their legends such as Rush, Barnes, Geremi, Campbell, Butt, Smith, Kluivert into the arms of our grateful owner.

The difference now is like day and night, I watched countless YouTube content about our players, and here are some of the comments:

Scouting For Manchester United: Bruno Guimaraes |EP 8|

‘Lovely video, but painful to watch… This is like 12 months late…

It’s a bit unnecessary to do a video about him, this is a player we can’t get, this is a player that Newcastle have signed as a foundation to their own oil money future.

Barcelona would need to sell De Jong to buy him. Also can’t see Newcastle selling any time soon.

We can’t get him.’

CHELSEA PLAN TO BREAK BANK IN JANUARY FOR BRUNO GUIMARAES!? || Chelsea News

‘Thanks for the video mate. Bruno is a star but I don’t think we’d get him.

I would love to see him at Chelsea but it’s not going to happen…Newcastle isn’t going to let their best player go while they’re building their project….they have the potential to be one of the biggest teams in England with the passionate Geordie fans …

Perfect player for us but would be hard to get him… because he has four years left on his deal and so even if he decides to come Newcastle can refuse or stamp a huge fee on him that would ward off any interest

The price will be too high in January . See who we can get at the end of the season. Bellingham maybe.

I don’t believe we will get him but if by the grace of God we do…..oh my days!!!! I’m gonna be tempered but if we pull this off I will be unruly to all the rivals.

I don’t see it happening either. He rejected Madrid , now they have a chance for top 4+ Newcastle is offering him 200k a week, highest in the club history. Don’t see him come but if we manage to pull it off that will be a miracle. They’re interested in Pulisic too

Why would New Castle sell to a top 4 rival?

Bruno is likely going to have an incredible World Cup with Brazil ( value will sky rocket) New Castle has more money than us and are going to revolutionize their team!

Why would Newcastle let him go? Come on man, if he plays the ways he is now, we won’t event come close! Money matters and Newcastle can offer him anything

Newcastle will never sell him not a hope in hell will we get him

Why would Newcastle sell their best player? They are like 200 times richer than us.

This story has no legs. First of all you are dealing with a club that has more money than anyone so it doesn’t matter what we offer they don’t need anymore, secondly newcastle are on the rise and you really believe they are going to sell their prize asset, thirdly it appears Bruno absolutely loves it there and has already knocked back real madrid…Nope,we need to look elsewhere for new midfield players.’

Gone are the days when we were linked with good players such as Modric, holding our breath hoping that he would sign with us and end up getting pinched by Spurs. We no longer buy players so it could be their stepping stone for bigger club, because they ain’t any richer club than us in the entire planet. Fans can no longer urge their club to pinch whatever players they want from us.

The value of money, as far as I know, is not about buying players, but being able to retain our best players and not be forced to sell them to the septic six. We can be assured that whatever money we spent on players, we surely know that we can keep these players for longer than one season. Just imagine ManU, Chelsea or Liverpool offering world record fee for Bruno G. You could hear Amanda laughing hysterically all the way to Malaysia.

Chelsea only winked once and Fofana came running. If Southampton could retain Van Dijk, Lallana and Mane and still have Pochettino as their manager, they would easily become one of the top 10 teams in PL till now.

In order to build a good team, we need a strong foundation, a backbone that we could depend on for a long period of time. We might not spend much this January as Eddie Howe and the team are going to scrutinise the players to see if they fit our overall philosophy. Money and its value allow our manager to properly plan for the future without fear of allowing well-trained players and star players to leave the club and fill our owner’s coffer… not Saudi Arabia PIF.

What about Eddie’s influence as coach/manager?

Well, many pundits been trying to slim down after consuming so many humble pies.

Klopp could be sacked tomorrow, and we know for sure, Eddie is untouchable. That is the priceless value of money and long may it continue.

