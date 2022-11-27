News

Callum Wilson set to come in and start for England – Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer thinks Callum Wilson is in line to start for England on Tuesday night.

The final group game is against Wales, a 7pm kick-off and Harry Kane set to be replaced up front, according to the Newcastle and England legend.

Alan Shearer believes Kane needs to be taken out of the firing line for a rest and to be suitably refreshed for the knockout stages.

In order not to go through, England would need to lose by four goals.

I think there is every chance of both Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford starting on Tuesday night, with the Man U player preferring to play out wide, that leaves the central role for the Newcastle United number nine, if Gareth Southgate agrees…

An interesting dream scenario is of course that Callum Wilson comes in and scores goals, leaving Southgate with something to think about…

Kieran Trippier has done ok so far, played well in the opening hammering of Iran and it was the central defenders at fault for the two goals conceded, whilst the Newcastle defender was part of the defence keeping a clean sheet and earning England a barely deserved point against the USA. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was also given a rest for this Wales match. As for Nick Pope, he will almost certainly watching on from the bench yet again.

Alan Shearer talking to BBC Sport ahead of England facing Wales on Tuesday:

‘After his first two games at the last World Cup, Harry Kane had scored five goals. At the same stage of this tournament, he has not had a shot on target.

I am not overly concerned about that statistic, because we know the provider role Harry plays for this England team even when he is not scoring himself, but watching him against the United States it was clear something wasn’t right.

He came through that scare about his ankle before the US game but, after playing a big part in an impressive team performance in the Iran game with two assists, he looked very tired and very leggy to me.

It might be time to think about getting him right for the knockout stages, and I have a sneaky feeling Callum Wilson might come in to face Wales on Tuesday instead.

England need to freshen things up anyway, to get the feel-good factor back after the disappointment of our draw with the US, and restore a bit of confidence.

I can understand why Gareth Southgate stuck with the same team that had stuck six goals past Iran but, after that, I can’t see him doing the same again in our final game in Group B.

After the euphoria of our first game everyone was expecting, wanting and hoping that it would be a similar story against the US. It wasn’t, it was actually really flat.

I thought England defender Harry Maguire was our man of the match by a mile, and that tells you a lot about the team’s performance. He got on the end of absolutely everything, and we needed him to.

I would have brought Wilson on at some point, and Phil Foden too, but everyone will have an opinion about who would have made a difference – it is the manager who makes that call.

There are going to be games at this tournament where, for whatever reason, we need to change our personnel or tactics, or both, to try to win them.’

‘Performance-wise we have gone from being magnificent to mediocre, at best.

There is no need to worry too much about that, though. The last team to go through a World Cup and win all seven games was Brazil, 20 years ago.’

‘I don’t want to sound arrogant about our chances, but we would need to lose 4-0 to Wales to not make it to the last-16 now, and that seems highly unlikely based on what we’ve seen in Qatar.

I’d really expect us to beat Wales and go through as winners of our group, which was always the aim.’

