Callum Wilson in line for first World Cup start England v USA as Harry Kane scan results awaited

Harry Kane is looking increasingly in danger of missing England v USA.

He took a heavy knock to his ankle in the second half of England’s hammering of Iran but battled on for a while before getting subbed, Callum Wilson coming on.

Harry Kane limped off the pitch and was later seen with strapping around the injured ankle.

Giving time for the injury to settle, Harry Kane is now scheduled to have the ankle scanned today (Wednesday), just 48 hours before that England v USA match.

Difficult to imagine Gareth Southgate taking risks with his main man, with so many games (hopefully!) in quick succession, with Friday night’s match swiftly followed by Wales on Tuesday.

The very fact he is going for the scan, tells you Harry Kane is not 100%, at the very least, and the last thing Southgate will want is to end up having his star striker ruled out of the tournament altogether.

The situation has been helped by Callum Wilson’s excellent 25 minutes appearance in place of Harry Kane in that Iran game. The Newcastle striker playing well and unselfishly laying on the final England goal for Grealish.

Gareth Southgate singled Wilson out for special praise after the game.

With Rashford happier playing out wide, the way is wide open for Callum Wilson as the obvious choice if / when Harry Kane is left out.

There was some embarrassing reporting from certain journalists, saying that Callum Wilson’s absence from group training on Tuesday was some kind of concern. However, these journalists failing to report that there were actually only 13 players training on Tuesday and normal practice for most / all of the England players who have been involved in a match, to do gym work or other non-group work in the immediate aftermath of a match.

Kieran Trippier was also not involved in the group training yesterday, although Nick Pope was.

If Harry Kane doesn’t make it into the starting line up on Friday, then another knock on effect would almost certainly be that Kieran Trippier would captain England. He was handed the armband when Kane went off on Monday and would surely start the game against USA wearing it, if the Spurs striker isn’t in the starting eleven.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV (Fabian Schar)

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC (Bruno Guimaraes)

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

