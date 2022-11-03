News

Bruno Guimaraes yet again shows his class – Urges Newcastle fans not to vote for him, instead back Miguel Almiron

Bruno Guimaraes has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for October 2022.

However, showing his usual class, the 24 year old Brazilian has instead urged fans to vote for somebody else, rather than himself.

Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have also been nominated for this October 2022 Premier League player of the month award and Bruno Guimaraes is urging everybody to vote for Miggy!

Bruno Guimaraes via his private Twitter account – 3 November 2022:

“Very proud to be running for the best of the month again, but I wanted to ask you to vote from miggy.

“Even if me and Kieran Trippier are doing well, miggy is living his dreams.”

An outstanding start to the season for the new Newcastle United signing, so go HERE to vote for one of the three NUFC players (Miguel Almiron!!!).

Official Premier League announcement – 3 November 2022:

Eight players have been shortlisted for the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award after producing outstanding performances in October and you can decide the winner.

Fans can vote for their favourite via the EA SPORTS website until 12:00 GMT on Monday 7 November.

The public vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

EA SPORTS Player shortlist

Miguel Almiron (NEW)

P6 W5 D1 L0 G6 A0

He can become only the second Paraguayan to win the award, after Roque Santa Cruz at Blackburn Rovers in 2007. Almiron has scored in five of his six matches for Newcastle United, netting a joint-league high six goals in October.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE)

P6 W3 D2 L1 CS3 S22

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a resurgence under Graham Potter, keeping three clean sheets in October and making five or more saves in three different matches as Chelsea lost only once.

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

P5 W4 D0 L1 G2 A3

The Belgian set up three goals for Manchester City in the month to move four clear at the top of the assists charts. His two goals were also stunners, with his last being a match-winning free-kick at Leicester City.

Bruno Guimaraes (NEW)

P6 W5 D1 L0 G2 A2

The Brazilian midfielder did it all for a Newcastle team who went unbeaten in October, dropping only two points. Guimaraes scored twice, assisted twice and bossed the win at Tottenham Hotspur shortly after the birth of his first child.

Erling Haaland (MCI)

P4 W3 D0 L1 G6 A2

His eight goal involvements in only four October matches were a Premier League high. The striker’s six goals included a treble against Manchester United, as he became the first player in top-flight history to net three successive home hat-tricks.

Kieran Trippier (NEW)

P6 W5 D1 L0 G0 A2 CS3

The right-back captained Newcastle to five wins from six, helping his team keep three clean sheets while also setting up two goals.

Leandro Trossard (BHA)

P6 W1 D2 L3 G5 A0

The Belgian became the first Brighton & Hove Albion player to score a Premier League hat-trick, doing so in a 3-3 draw at Liverpool, before netting twice more, against Man City and Chelsea. He also achieved a Premier League first by scoring all of his team’s first five goals under a new boss, Roberto De Zerbi.

Granit Xhaka (ARS)

P5 W4 D1 L0 G2 A0

The Arsenal midfielder is thriving in a new attacking role for the league leaders, who dropped only two points in October. He scored twice, the first of those coming in a 3-1 north London derby win over Spurs.

