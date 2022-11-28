News

Bruno Guimaraes v Fabian Schar – Monday afternoon will see one qualify with win after Mitrovic goal

It is Bruno Guimaraes v Fabian Schar on Monday afternoon.

Brazil v Switzerland kicking off at 4pm, as the two teams play their second group games.

However, the Newcastle United pair will be facing other from the respective benches when the game kicks off.

Fabian Schar is amongst the subs, as this is the Switzerland starting eleven:

Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder, Sow; Embolo, Vargas

Whilst it is Fred and not Bruno Guimaraes who comes into the Brazil starting eleven with Neymar out injured:

Alisson, Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison

Earlier today, Serbia and Cameroon played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, with Mitro getting the third goal for the Serbians. That draw means a win for either Brazil or Switzerland this afternoon would see them qualify for the knockout stages after only two matches. Cameroon and Serbia have only one point each after both playing two games, whilst Brazil and Switzerland have three points after playing just one each so far.

As for the other four Newcastle United players out at the Qatar World Cup.

As thing stand, all of them could still qualify and go through to the knockout stages.

For Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, only a four goal loss to Wales on Tuesday night will prevent them progressing. Although they really need to win this game, as it would then surely all but guarantee they’d face Ecuador or Senegal in the last sixteen, rather than Holland who look set to top Group A.

As for Garang Kuol, he was an unused sub as Australia produced a surprise in defeating Japan 1-0 on Sunday. This means a win over Denmark on Wednesday will guarantee the Aussies progress, whilst a draw would also send Kuol and his teammates through, unless Tunisia pulled off an unlikely win over France.

The 1pm match on Monday saw another great game, Ghana eventually beating South Korea 3-2.

So here’s hoping this Brazil v Switzerland match will provide similar entertainment and goals, after already 11 goals in the two games so far today. Portugal v Uruguay is the final match of the day at 7pm.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1

26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0

26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1

26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

27 November, 10:00: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

27 November, 13:00: Belgium 0 Morocco 2

27 November, 16:00: Croatia 4 Canada 1

27 November, 19:00: Spain 1 Germany 1

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

28 November, 13:00: South Korea 2 Ghana 3

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

