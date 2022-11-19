News

Bruno Guimaraes tells French media how things have changed going from Lyon to Newcastle United

As Bruno Guimaraes gets ready for his first World Cup, he has been talking about how things have changed in 2022 after his move from Lyon to Newcastle United.

It is just over nine months since the midfielder made the move, deliberately changing clubs in the January window, so he would be settled ahead of this Qatar World Cup.

A huge success in the Premier League, Bruno Guimaraes is surely worth at least double the £41.65m (including £6.65m future add-ons) that Newcastle paid.

Summing up how things have changed in terms of when he is on the pitch, the midfielder declares ‘My role here (at Newcastle ) is completely different from my role at Lyon. I play like a number 8 (with Newcastle) and I often find myself on the edge of the box, to pass or score….I was considered (at Lyon) a retriever (winning back the ball) who doesn’t have to pass (and create) too much.’

In 70+ appearances for Lyon, Bruno Guimaraes only scored three goals in total in all competitions.

In 23 Premier League starts for Newcastle United, the now 25 year old has 11 direct goal contributions, scoring eight and three assists.

Under the brilliant management of Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes has gone from having been a superb all action midfielder, to now a superb all action midfielder who also scores and creates goals.

Bruno Guimaraes talking to L’Equipe:

“I never doubted my quality.

“When I arrived (at Newcastle United), we had to stay up.

“This season we have had a great run.

“However, my role here (at Newcastle ) is completely different from my role at Lyon.

“I play like a number 8 (with Newcastle) and I often find myself on the edge of the box, to pass or score.

“Among midfielders, only Kevin De Bruyne (in the Premier League) is more involved in (direct) goal actions.

“This means I do some interesting things, defending and attacking, I am more free (than at Lyon).

“I was considered (at Lyon) a retriever (winning back the ball) who doesn’t have to pass too much.

“At Newcastle, I am a creator.

“Tite also wants to use me like that (with Brazil).

“We attack with 11 men…but we also defend with 11.

“Our attacking players all have enormous qualities, (but) they do a huge job defending and pressing, look at how they play…Raphinha, Vinicius, Richarlison, Paqueta, Neymar…

“The effort, it is incredible.

“People tend to say that Brazilians can only play with the ball. But we have a very strong team without the ball. If we get the ball high up the pitch, with the attacking quality we have, we can kill games.”

