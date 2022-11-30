News

Bruno Guimaraes predicted to start in this Brazil team v Cameroon

Bruno Guimaraes found himself once again on the bench on Monday, as Brazil took on Switzerland.

A lot of disappointment and bemusement from both Brazil and Newcastle United fans, as well as from neutrals, as to why it was Fred who came into the team due to Neymar’s injury absence.

Brilliant all round play and under the expert guidance of Eddie Howe, has now also turned into a serious goal threat on top of his all action midfield play. After scoring only three goals at Lyon in 70+ appearances, Bruno Guimaraes has been directly involved in 11 goals in his 23 Premier League starts, scoring eight and three assists.

Bruno Guimaraes replaced Fred on 58 minutes and Brazil went on to improve in the last half hour with the NUFC midfielder influential, winning the game with Casemiro’s 83rd minute goal. The Brazil (Edition) Football media account had no doubts after the final whistle, as to who should be in the Brazil team v Cameroon (and potentially beyond…), seeing it as a total no-brainer:

“Within the 32 minutes Bruno Guimarães played; he completed more passes into the final third, completed more take ons, won more duels, and made only 5 less touches than Fred.

“If it was not clear before, it should be now to Tite.”

Bruno Guimaraes was predictably thrilled to have made his World Cup debut, via his personal Twitter account:

“Indescribable happiness to be able to play my first game in the World Cup. Everything I dreamed of, I accomplished tonight.

“Thank you Jesus. Thanks for the rating and the game.

“Let’s go for more, Brasilllll.”

Yes, ‘let’s go for more’ indeed, hopefully that will mean seeing more of Bruno Guimaraes in a Brazil shirt, as the tournament favourites head ever deeper into the competition.

With Brazil already qualified after two games and all but guaranteed to top the group already, team boss Tite is expected to be more experimental on Friday night when they play their final group game.

Brazil media, in the form of Globo, have now predicted the Brazil team v Cameroon, with Bruno Guimaraes believed to be all but certain to start in this team:

Ederson, Alves, Militao, Bremer, Telles, Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Rodrygo, Martinelli, Jesus

Fred was preferred to Bruno Guimaraes in the absence of the injured Neymar. The PSG player is already ruled out of Friday’s match and he could very well miss the last sixteen match as well with his injury, that place in the team potentially up for grabs in the knockout stages.

If as expected Brazil top Group G on Friday, only three days later they will play the runners up of Group H on Monday 5 December at 7pm. At the moment that could be potentially against any team in Group H, but Ghana looking the most likely opponents for Brazil in the last sixteen.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1

26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0

26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1

26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

27 November, 10:00: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

27 November, 13:00: Belgium 0 Morocco 2

27 November, 16:00: Croatia 4 Canada 1

27 November, 19:00: Spain 1 Germany 1

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

28 November, 13:00: South Korea 2 Ghana 3

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0

28 November, 19:00: Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador 1 Senegal 2

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands 2 Qatar 0

29 November, 19:00: Iran 0 USA 1

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England 3 Wales 0

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

