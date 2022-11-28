Opinion

Bring on the Premier League. Bring on Leicester, Leeds and Arsenal

The Qatar World Cup is up and running.

I was recently asked to rate my interest in this World Cup and I gave a two out of ten. It’s on TV, it’s football, so I’ll obviously be watching it.

Having said that, I also go and watch Dulwich Hamlet women’s team on a Sunday afternoon. Me and my son, him with his burger and Haribos, me with a few pints of Peckham Pale Ale. Last game they beat Fulham Ladies and a good game it was too.

The thing about football, is when you’re not watching your team, getting a football fix is not quite the same. You do not have that emotional involvement.

I’ve been to loads of grounds watching substandard football – Barnet, Port Vale, Notts County to name a few, purely for that football fix, but nothing compares to seeing Newcastle United.

Games can be good, entertaining affairs, and, with mates and a few beers, a good laugh. However, nothing comes close to watching Newcastle United.

Whether it is a miserable winter’s night or a sunbaked last game of the season, seeing Newcastle United in the flesh, in real time, is frankly awesome. The feeling inside you, I can’t put into words.

This season so far, I’ve managed a few games but I didn’t get to the Chelsea game (work commitments), though I did make Southampton and what a Sunday afternoon that was. I still relive that final Bruno goal in my mind and the celebration with my away day family. The last bit of live Newcastle United action for me.

I’ve read lots of articles on The Mag about how it was in the day and I have even contributed with tales of away days and all sorts of mischief supporting Newcastle, with Millwall and Man U being up there as the most notorious. However, times have moved on and there is a buzz about Newcastle United that I have not felt since the Keegan era when we stormed the Premier League.

The season has been truncated by the Qatar World Cup and a high-flying Newcastle United has been put on pause. So, for the next few weeks we have international football on the box. Some football to watch but nothing I can get emotionally involved in, though I do support England and want success for them / us. I will though go and watch Dulwich Hamlet in the meantime.

I was asked the question League Cup or World Cup and my son said either would do for him. He is only eleven, so doesn’t quite get what we older Newcastle fans feel.

I didn’t get to the one and only League Cup final we have been in (so far…) but my older brother was there to witness that Dennis Tuart goal. I would love us to win any trophy and the League Cup would be a start. We got so so close with two FA cup finals, and being robbed of the title in the ‘so close’ year.

So, Qatar it is for the next few weeks, and the England supporters in their Knights Templar costumes, oblivious to the historic implications of their outfits in the Middle East. Well, what can you say. I’m just a working class bloke from the Grange Estate, but I can’t wait for this Qatar World Cup to end.

I want Callum Wilson, Bruno and Kieran Trippier to come back fit and raring to go. I’m looking forward to Arsenal away and I just can’t wait for this nonsensical Qatar World Cup, (which has disrupted the Newcastle United march to the title) coming to an end.

Bring on the Premier League. Bring on Leicester, Leeds and Arsenal and let’s have a proper festive season. Qatar and FIFA…well who cares? Not me.

