News

Bournemouth make public the ticket allocation for Newcastle – Good news

Bournemouth are the team providing the next competitive opposition for Newcastle United.

A League Cup fourth round match at St James’ Park on Wednesday 21 December, in 29 days time.

Bournemouth have now revealed their ticket allocation for the match.

Bournemouth official announcement – 22 November 2022:

‘Ticket details have been released for our Carabao Cup fourth round tie away at Newcastle United.

The Cherries travel to St James Park on Wednesday 21st December, with a 7.45pm kick-off scheduled for our first fixture following the World Cup break.

We have received an allocation 1,079 tickets from the host club.’

Great news, as this means we are set to see over 51,000 Newcastle fans inside St James’ Park backing the team into hopefully the last eight of the competition.

For Newcastle United fans, tickets for this Bournemouth match went on sale to season ticket holders (apart from those in Level 7) allowing them to buy their own seats from 10am on Thursday 17 November.

Then those Level 7 season ticket holders were able to buy their own seats for Newcastle v Bournemouth as from 10 am this morning (Tuesday 22 November).

The official NUFC ticketing site now stating, that as from 10am this Friday (25 November), all season ticket holders and members can buy up to four matches each for this Bournemouth cup game.

Then online general sale from 10am next Tuesday (29 November), once again, a maximum of four per person.

The sales information on Newcastle v Leeds tickets (match is 3pm kick off Saturday 31 December 2022):

On sale to Season ticket holders / members from 10am on Thursday 24 November. Online sales only, one ticket per membership.

Then online general sale from Thursday 1 December 10am (if any left…), a previous purchase history would be needed.

For Newcastle v Fulham tickets (match to be played Sunday 15 January 2023 with a 2pm kick-off)

On sale to Season ticket holders / members from 10am on Tuesday 6 December. Online sales only, one ticket per membership.

Then online general sale from Tuesday 20 December 10am (if any left…).

(Tickets are also currently on general online sale for the Rayo Vallecano friendly, which is a 12.30pm kick off on Saturday 17

Go HERE to see all info on the official NUFC ticketing site.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed so far up to end of January 2022:

Saturday 17 December 2022 Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2022 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

