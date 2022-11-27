News

Bournemouth announce new permanent manager ahead of playing Newcastle United next

Bournemouth have now appointed a permanent new manager.

Sunday bringing an official announcement, three months after sacking Scott Parker.

The ‘new’ Bournemouth boss is…Gary O’Neil.

Yes, Gary O’Neil becoming the permanent Bournemouth manager after spending these recent months as caretaker / interim in charge.

It would have been a bit tough on O’Neil if they had brought in somebody else.

So far as interim boss, he has had 12 games and lost only four, whilst winning four and drawing four, one of those draws coming in a 1-1 draw on Tyneside.

In his ‘first’ competitive game as permanent boss, Gary O’Neil will bring his team to St James’ Park in 24 days time for that League Cup fourth round match, the winner making the quarter-finals.

Bournemouth official announcement – 27 November 2022:

‘AFC Bournemouth are delighted to announce the appointment of Gary O’Neil as the club’s new head coach.

O’Neil has agreed terms on an initial one-and-a-half year contract which has the provision to be extended for a further 12 months.

The 39-year-old joined the Cherries as first-team coach in February 2021 and was a member of the coaching staff as the Cherries regained a place in the Premier League after being promoted from the Championship last season.

He took charge of 12 games on an interim basis at the end of August and helped steady the ship following three defeats.

O’Neil began his tenure by presiding over a six-match unbeaten run in the top flight and was nominated for the Premier League manager-of-the-month award in September.

He was at the helm as the Cherries collected thirteen points from wins over Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Everton together with draws against Wolves, Newcastle, Brentford and Fulham.

O’Neil’s permanent appointment follows emphatic back-to-back victories over Everton in the Carabao Cup and Premier League at the start of this month.

He will return to the dugout following the World Cup break when the Cherries visit Newcastle in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday 21st December.

His full coaching setup will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told afcb.co.uk: “Gary did an excellent job on an interim basis and the board are delighted to make his position as head coach permanent.

“We have been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward.

“Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results.

“It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him.”

O’Neil enjoyed an illustrious playing career, with 240 of his 542 appearances coming in the Premier League for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham and Norwich City.

He was also capped by England at under-19, under-20 and under-21 level and captained his country at the 2003 FIFA Under-20 World Youth Championship.

Crowned player of the year at Bolton in his final season, O’Neil took up his first coaching role when he was appointed assistant manager by Liverpool under-23s in August 2020.’

Newcastle United’s upcoming schedule:

Monday 28 November

NUFC discover FA Cup third round opponents, the draw live at 7pm on BBC2.

Sunday 4 December 2022

NUFC first team squad fly to Saudi Arabia for warm weather break.

Tuesday 6 December 2022

Scheduled date for release of Premier League TV selections for February 2023.

Thursday 8 December 2022 (Friendly)

Al-Hilal v Newcastle – Time and venue TBC

Saturday 10 December 2022

NUFC first team squad return from Saudi Arabia warm weather break.

Saturday 17 December 2022 (Friendly)

Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano 12.30

Wednesday 21 December (League Cup fourth round)

Newcastle v Bournemouth – 7.45pm

Monday 26 December 2022 (Premier League)

Leicester v Newcastle (Amazon Prime) 3pm

Saturday 31 December 2022 (Premier League)

Newcastle v Leeds 3pm

Tuesday 3 January 2023 (Premier League)

Arsenal v Newcastle (Sky Sports) 8pm

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 (FA Cup third round)

Newcastle United to play their FA Cup third round match

There have been reports that there is also a third friendly planned during this World Cup break but opponents and date / time / venue are yet to be made public, the claims from some are that it will be against a Championship side.

