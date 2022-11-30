News

Biggest support of season now confirmed for Newcastle United with latest sellout

The sold out signs are on show yet again at St James’ Park.

Three weeks ahead of the game, the club announcing Newcastle v Bournemouth as a sellout.

Season ticket holders and members were able to buy up to four tickets each on Friday (25 November) and then the few remaining tickets went on sale to the general public on Tuesday (29 November).

In a matter of hours all Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets sold to home fans and the club’s official ticketing site confirming the news:

The League Cup fourth round match at St James’ Park on Wednesday 21 December is in exactly three weeks time.

This game seeing Newcastle return to competitive action for the first time after the conclusion of the World Cup (final on Sunday 18 December).

Bournemouth have now revealed their ticket allocation for the match.

Yet another brilliant response from Newcastle fans to back their team, selling out weeks before this League Cup match.

It will also be the biggest backing of the season for the Newcastle United players, as Bournemouth only took the bare minimum of tickets, an allocation of 1,079. Which makes the swift sellout all the more remarkable.

So we are set to see over 51,000 Newcastle fans inside St James’ Park, backing the team into hopefully the last eight of the competition.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed so far up to end of January 2022:

Saturday 17 December 2022 Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle – FA Cup 3rd round (date / time TBC)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

