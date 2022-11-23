News

BBC Sport pundit believes Newcastle United star is playing best football of his career

BBC Sport pundit Danny Murphy has been analysing England’s demolition job against Iran on Monday.

Following the 6-2 win, Murphy believes that a number of longstanding England players have significantly improved.

The BBC Sport pundit picking out the full-backs for special mention.

Danny Murphy saying Luke Shaw looks ‘completely confident’, whilst ‘playing the best football of his career’ is his accolade for Kieran Trippier.

Danny Murphy talking to BBC Sport about Kieran Trippier and England, after the 6-2 win over Iran:

“Competition for places creates an intensity for better performances….

“But even if you think of people who have been there (in the England team for some time), I think they have improved.

“You look at Kieran Trippier.

“For me, he is playing the best football of his career.

“Luke Shaw looks like a full-back who knows his own skill.

“He is completely confident with what he is doing on the football pitch. “

The England full-backs were a key part of the very convincing win, stretching the play and Kieran Trippier in particular on the right, forming a great partnership with Bukayo Saka.

To claim Trippier is in the best form of his career is some going, considering last year he won the Spanish title with Atletico Madrid, was named in the La Liga team of the year, then went all the way with England to the final of the Euros, getting an assist in the final for Shaw’s goal.

However, you won’t find many (any?) Newcastle fans disagreeing with the BBC Sport pundit.

Kieran Trippier has been outstanding since his January arrival.

This season with Trippier at right-back and as captain on the pitch, no PL team has conceded less than Newcastle’s total of 11.

Whilst going forward, the England man’s contribution has been superb.

As you can see from these two tables from The Other14 (who specialise in stats from clubs that are not ‘Big Six’ ones):

As you can see, all of the others in the top six above are creative midfielders or wingers, Kieran Trippier the big stand out as a defender, creating on average 2.31 chances per 90 minutes for Newcastle United this season.

Also from The Other14:

Newcastle United were the only Premier League club to win all five PL matches immediately before this World Cup break and in no small part due to Kieran Trippier. NUFC picking up 15 points and scoring 12 goals (conceding two), as well as his all round excellent play, Trippier also created 12 chances in these last five matches.

So going into this World Cup, the England right-back arguably may have been and is, in the best form of his career.

