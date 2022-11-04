Opinion

BBC Sport pundit backed up by these stunning stats on Newcastle United forecast

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton declaring ‘I love what Eddie Howe is doing at United.’

Well Chris, as United fans, so do we.

The BBC Sport pundit ticks all the boxes when describing what has/is happening at Newcastle United under Eddie Howe.

‘Really nice balance to the team’ – Tick.

‘Stingy defensively’ – Tick.

‘Improvement with the players he has signed’ – Tick.

‘Getting much more out of the United players who were already at St James’ Park when he arrived 12 months ago’ – Tick.

‘United striker Callum Wilson is one of them’ – Tick.

‘United are on such a high at the moment and they have found some consistency that is helping them get these good results’ – Tick.

‘Every time Miguel Almiron scores for United, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has to eat more humble pie’ – Tick.

The BBC Sport pundit predicts another win for United, which would make it six wins and a draw in the last seven matches, 19 points from a possible 21 and ensuring Newcastle stay top four, moving up to third if Spurs fail to beat Liverpool.

Difficult to believe that it was only as far back as this same fixture on 10 March when Bruno Guimaraes made his very first United start, a stunning backheel volleyed winning goal topping that occasion for the Brazilian.

Talking of stunning, the respective stats for these two clubs tell you everything really about why Southampton are currently fourth bottom and United fourth top.

Since the start of March 2022, Southampton have won four Premier League games and Newcastle fourteen.

Chris Sutton has one warning for United, pointing to the unpredictability of Southampton, how they are capable of throwing in the odd stand out performance, the BBC Sport man pointing to their last home match second half performance, coming back to draw 1-1 with league leaders Arsenal.

What’s also stunning, is when you drill down into the home form of the Saints.

Since 25 February 2022, getting on for nine months ago, Southampton have only won two Premier League matches at home. In total 12 games played, with three draws and seven defeats.

Fitting in with Chris Sutton’s analysis though, ironically the two home matches Southampton have won in this period, have been last season against Arsenal and this season beating Chelsea. Whilst at the same time having lost at St Mary’s to the likes of Palace, Watford, Everton…and Newcastle United.

My feeling is that the way Eddie Howe has got United playing, if NUFC play at their very best then I find it difficult to see us not winning. The high pressing style, disciplined defending and now added goal threat, is proving an intoxicating blend. As Villa found out last weekend, frustrating United in a stop-start first half affected by numerous stoppages but then eventually overwhelming them. However, as always, if you slip below your best, you are always susceptible to failing to win.

With Tottenham v Liverpool, Chelsea v Arsenal and Man Utd away to Villa for Emery’s debut match, a win against Southampton would be massive for….United.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“I love what Eddie Howe is doing at United.

“They have got a really nice balance to the team and are stingy defensively.

“Howe has not just bought that improvement with the players he has signed – he is getting much more out of the United players who were already at St James’ Park when he arrived 12 months ago.

“United striker Callum Wilson is one of them and I think he must go to the World Cup with England.

“The worry with Wilson is always his injury problems but he is fit and absolutely flying at the moment.

“Southampton are very up and down – I say that all the time, but the best example is how good they were in the second half against Arsenal recently, compared with how bad they had been before the break.

“That makes it very difficult to predict what we will see from Saints week-to-week, whereas United are on such a high at the moment and they have found some consistency that is helping them get these good results.

“Every time Miguel Almiron scores for United, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has to eat more humble pie after he joked about the Paraguayan at the end of last season – and I wouldn’t be surprised if Grealish is tucking into another slice on Sunday night.

“Prediction: Southampton 0 Newcastle 2”

