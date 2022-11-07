Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Southampton match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s excellent 4-1 win at Southampton.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments, or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things (give or take the odd mackem with his crayons out…).

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Southampton fans also contributing…

‘Almiron must be relieved that he’s no longer playing like Jack Grealish.’

‘Newcastle have now made it the’ big7′ with one of the big boys now facing the embarrassment of Europa conference league football or none at all in the future. After the rubbish they’ve put up with for years it’s good to see their fans having a team to be proud of.’

‘Just imagine…..if Eddie Howe was England manager…’

‘Newcastle are easily the most improved team in the premiership, do not support them but well done, top four down to you guys now so keep it up and two fingers to the doubters and haters.’

‘A load of $$$$ from oppressive dictators does help.’

‘Grealish looked foolish before the comment and Man City even more so paying £100 mill. For him.

Not good enough or in form to go to world cup.’

‘Grealish needs to start mugging off some English players before the WC.’

‘There was a time when you felt Saints would beat teams like Newcastle, Villa, Palace. Not any more. Those days are long gone. Questions need to be asked why Ralph is still in a job. Admiration to Newcastle and Eddie Howe. Terrific run of results.’

‘When you have more than £200 million more to spend on players and salaries, you’re going to be in the top 10.

Premier League now is all about money. Saints trying with excellent young players, but they’ll end up going to “big” teams. There’s no balance in the PL now – money talks.’

‘Yet again woeful from saints, not fit for prem. Couldn’t hit a barn door comes to mind. Newcastle on the other hand, what a side and incredible that the same players from last few seasons are coming good.’

‘Newcastle’s home games this season against the Big Six could be a key factor in their top 4 push. Seems like the best atmosphere in English football going about these days.’

‘One of those games that shows the only thing that matters is putting the ball in the net. Southampton missed sitters, Newcastle were clinical. Top 4 is there for them if they can keep that up.’

‘90% of Saints’ squad are championship players, so they’ll fit in well next year. We’re not good enough for the prem, don’t buy the right players, don’t improve in the right areas. Well done Newcastle, good to see you on the up.’

‘We just need Saudi Arabian’s to back us and all will be fine lol.’

‘Great to see Newcastle back, a great big club. Howe is a top manager and you are playing some cracking football at the minute.’

‘Thanks to illegal funding. Think that that’s the last we’ve seen of Ralph. Done his best but so long as owners see us as a selling club we’ll never prosper. Championship here we come.’

‘Newcastle fans have had their share of misery over the years. The fans, City and club deserve this.’

Shame the supporters who had the chance to denounce the owners, did nothing. How’s the integrity holding up?

‘Please do say “but what about..” Fans had the chance with a supporters group to publicly disagree, which would have made the news, you did nothing. Now you defend it with “but what about ” Just stay quiet like you did when the Saudi gov took over “your” club.’

‘Newcastle will definitely drop off but can see a top 7 finish for sure. Champions league qualification will kill Newcastle. A club with their poor history wont attract big players unless they show a few years of consistency like city had to do.’

‘Newcastle well off their best and still get an easy win…4th goal by Bruno was made to look so easy.’

‘As a Bournemouth fan am always delighted to see Eddie doing well. We don’t forget what he achieved here and think of him with respect, admiration and pride in what he’s doing at Newcastle now. Well done Eddie and the lads!’

‘Another one here, after what Eddie did for Bournemouth I’ll cheer every success he has. It wasn’t a suprise to see him turn round a team good on paper but lacking on the field.’

‘Would love to see Newcastle win the league one day.

Love it.

Superb loyal fan base. Incredible atmosphere up at St James Park.

Supported all around the world.

Going the right way to get to the top.

Love to see Newcastle do well. They deserve it.’

‘Well done the Geordies. You must be dreaming is this real after previous owners. Great club and fan base.

(from) South London.’

‘Chelsea fan here..

As far as I’m concerned Newcastle aren’t just part of the Top 4 conversation,they are probably title challengers,St James Park hasn’t really been much of a happy hunting ground for Chelsea,I fear we could be in for a right pasting,and it wouldn’t be a surprise.’

‘Chelsea fan here: Would just like to say a big well done to Newcastle. Third in the league & a possible CL stop, but I would say at least a Euro spot almost nailed on. Title contenders? Not yet, but I can see you being so in the future if you continue like this. Plus you are a joy to watch as well, very entertaining. Remember the Keegan “Luv it” interview, well those times look to be coming again.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

